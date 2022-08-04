Taís Araújo reveals an unacceptable comment he heard from a Globo actor: “Prepotent and arrogant”

Taís Araújo reveals a comment made by the actor backstage; actress faced her colleague and heard no response

The actress Tais Araújorevealed an unbelievable dialogue he had with a TV Globo actor backstage at the station. The story came about when she commented on rumors that she would be an arrogant or stuck-up person.

To Who Can, Canhe declared that he heard an absurd speech from a colleague with whom he shared scenes.

“Once, an actor at Globo turned around and said to me: ‘Funny, I don’t know any successful black people who aren’t boastful and arrogant'”she reported.

The actress said that she countered the prejudiced speech. “Then I turned around and said to him: ‘is it you who are not used to seeing blacks in places of power and only understand when you are in a place of subservience? If it’s not in a place of subservience, do you think it’s arrogance? Is it your look?'”, she said.

Second Tais Araújohe made no reply after his speech. “He had no answer. I was locked with him in a car recording a scene,” she declared.

POINTED NOSE?

By joining the podcast Who Can, Can this Tuesday (02), Tais Araújo he opened his heart and explained that he had adapted his behavior to deal with racism in his life. She explained that she has always heard comments about her reputation as a “cocky”, but explains that the attitude is on purpose.

“I’ve heard this, I don’t know, since I got out of the maternity ward. People say ‘wow, what a stuck-up girl’. Ever since! In my childhood and adolescence, I fatally had to lift my nose, or I would be run over.”began the actress.