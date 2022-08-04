Tech giants prepare for economic crisis – Link

After years of expansion, major tech companies recorded unfavorable numbers

The tech giants are bracing for an economic downturn and an uncertain future. And that is causing more distress in the economy.

The biggest tech companies, which recently released their quarterly results, have shown signs that they are hedging. News of layoffs and curbs on hiring has become commonplace across Silicon Valley. Startups are saying that capital is running out. Workers are being warned that companies are changing.

Also, Twitter and Elon Musk are about to go to court. Amazon is facing growing union movement, and Facebook is facing a new context for advertising.

Shares in Snap, which owns the Snapchat app, tumbled nearly 40% after the company reported worse-than-expected revenue growth and declined to give a forecast of future earnings due to “uncertainties related to the operating environment”. Netflix, on the other hand, reiterated factors such as “slow growth in the economy” after losing 1 million subscribers.

Recently, the Bloomberg reported a reduction in Apple’s hiring and spending – an indicator of how much consumers are willing to spend – which helped bring down major stock market indices.

“The market sees this and thinks, ‘If they’re doing this, what about those who aren’t that strong?’” said Tom Essaye, president of consultancy Sevens Report Research.

Meta’s spokesperson, holding Facebook’s Tracy Clayton said the company will continue to make changes in some areas of its activities because of the broader economic scenario. Apple and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment. Google, Twitter and Snap declined to take a stand.

Contrast

The tech industry’s hiring freeze and downbeat forecasts stand in stark contrast to the traditionally protected reputation of tech companies. Over the past decade, these companies have grown enormously, hiring tens of thousands of workers and amassing huge financial reserves. The stock prices of companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Google soared skyward, dominating the stock exchanges and enriching many investors.

As some of the most valuable companies in the world, they also exert a huge influence on perceptions of the economy, in part due to the nature of their activities, which rely on consumer clicks and spend. Any drop in demand for toilet paper sold by Amazon (or by Teslas, or by iPhones), as well as fewer ads purchased on Instagram or Google search, causes fears in other spheres of the economy.

The tech industry has been signaling for months that the boom times are coming to an end – Amazon was one of the first tech giants to warn earlier this year that it had hired too many workers for its warehouses and built too many facilities. in anticipation of greater customer demand which instead began to wane as the pandemic-induced lockdown eased.

Tesla reported better-than-expected results two weeks ago, but Musk and other executives were asked by analysts about a possible downturn in the economy. The billionaire previously said he had a “strong bad feeling” about the economy, and the automaker was expected to reduce the number of fixed-wage employees by about 10%.

“We need to be more ambitious, work with greater urgency, sharper focus and more avidity than we show on the best of days,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, said in a memo to employees. The company will reduce its frenetic pace of hiring, and the new employees will be from areas dedicated to engineering and other technical roles, he said. “Making the company more efficient depends on all of us.”

Earlier this year, Facebook first reported a drop in the number of daily users, which, combined with increased competition, drove its share prices down. The company’s shares have already dropped 50% in the year. Two weeks ago, Facebook told its engineering managers to fire underperforming employees in the event of a recession. “If a subordinate is putting in little effort or underperforming, we don’t need him,” Facebook’s director of engineering wrote in a memo.

Microsoft recently removed its listings of open job vacancies from the internet, the company said. Bloomberg.

Prophecy

According to experts, this could become a self-fulfilling prophecy if other companies react to the belt-tightening of the tech giants by cutting expenses in their own businesses. But the changes are not final – many have the feeling that the tech sector is gearing up for a downturn in the economy. In other words, they wouldn’t be panicking because of the drop in their metrics.

“Some see this as a positive, because companies are getting more disciplined,” said Kristina Hooper, Invesco’s chief global market strategist.

The giants also performed much better than many sectors of the economy, which gives them a little more advantage in an unfavorable scenario.

“They didn’t lose as much work during the pandemic, so they didn’t have the same shortages as a result,” says Harvard economics professor Jason Furman. “So it’s not surprising that as the economy appears to be heading towards a more difficult period, they need further adjustments.”

And despite the bad numbers, many of these companies have already lowered expectations so much that they may not be as bad as feared, analysts said.

layoffs

Smaller tech companies have been warning of an economic problem for months: Venture capital investments have slowed and many startups have announced layoffs in the first half of the year.

Other economic indicators are offering ambivalent scenarios of where exactly the economy is heading. Americans are pessimistic about high prices, but they are still spending money. The pace of new signings is not as fast as it was a few months ago, but it is still far from completely over. Some economists and financial analysts still predict a recession later this year or in 2023, though that doesn’t mean it will be as painful as the one that came with the 2008 financial crisis.

Some of the cuts in the technology sector have been long overdue given the volume of investment that has taken place over such a long period. This has made some companies crammed with resources they don’t necessarily need, says Doug Clinton, managing partner at technology investment firm Loup Ventures.

“When the world changes and capital gets tougher, everyone says, maybe we don’t need as big a team as we thought,” he says. “We were in a period of upswing, now we are going down the roller coaster to harder times.”

Kelsea Cozad, who worked in marketing in Columbus, Ohio, was fired this month when healthcare startup Olive laid off hundreds of employees, after admitting her “accelerated growth and lack of focus” hampered the business.

Kelsea immediately began her search for a new job and is said to have had a good response. “There are a lot of people who are looking, wanting to hire,” she added.

Across the U.S. economy, job vacancies are largely flat, according to Indeed, the job vacancy website. But offers for software developers have dropped by more than 12% in the past four weeks alone, according to an analysis by Indeed economist AnnElizabeth Konkel. The job market as a whole is strong, but demand for professionals in the tech sector specifically is waning a little, she said.

US hiring has dropped to its lowest level since December 2021, LinkedIn economist Guy Berger wrote, “suggesting that tighter financial conditions and softer demand may be finally hitting the US job market.” The technology was heavily impacted, he noted.

Tech giants “have irresponsibly spent money on hiring in recent years,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at consultancy Wedbush. “I see the current moment more as a correction, a sharpening of the edges.” TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA