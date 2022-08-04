Thais Fersoza and Teló show their daughter’s 6th birthday party in Portugal

Thais Fersoza and Teló celebrate their daughter’s birthday at a theme park in Europe

The actress and presenter Thais Fersoza and her husband, the country singer Michel Telo, shared the beautiful celebration they made for the couple’s eldest daughter’s 6th birthday. They are the parents of the little girl Melinda and the little boy from Teodoro, who turned 5 on July 25th.

The family is enjoying a few days of rest on a delightful trip across Europe. As the birthdays of the heirs would fall during the family vacations, Thais and her husband anticipated the celebrations with their schoolmates before the vacation.

Now, during their visit to Portugal, the famous couple did not let the date go unnoticed. Thais Fersoza and Michel Teló recorded Melinda and Teodoro’s fun at a theme park in the city of Lisbon. The place offers several types of trampolines and trampolines for the little ones to finish playing.

By sharing the family joke, the actress declared herself to her daughter for the six 6 years of her life. “My Tutu, life of my life, love of mommy.. How I love you! You are my dream come true, my sunshine! My loving, generous, sensitive girl… with a giant heart! Who always thinks about the other, takes care, worries, with a look so attentive that it always surprises! ”, she said.

Michel Teló’s wife also said emotionally: “How proud I am to be your mother.. how I admire you my love! May Heavenly Father cover you with blessings! May your dreams and requests always come true. May you always be surrounded by good! My little partner… Life is infinitely better with you by my side! I love you infinite”.

In the pictures, the children of Thais Fersoza and Teló jump, climb, play and have a lot of fun! Melinda still appears next to Mom blowing out the candles and next to her brother and Dad singing happy birthday.

The sertanejo also left a loving tribute to his firstborn. “You are that my princess. Love of our life. Generous, caring, such a beautiful heart! I love you so much, my little girl. I desire so much, in the depths of my heart. In the purest love my heart can have. Endless love,” she declared.

Tell us what you think!