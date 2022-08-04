The best fixed income investments with Selic at 13.75% per year

The Central Bank confirmed market expectations and raised the basic interest rate from 13.25% to 13.75% per year

The results of monetary tightening on inflation begin to show. Part of the market prices that, if this isn’t the last rate hike, there will only be one more in the next one in September

For investments, the rise is already priced in and is not bad news for those who know how to take advantage of opportunities, especially in fixed income.

The fifth meeting of 2022 of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) confirmed market expectations. This Wednesday (3), the country’s monetary authority raised the basic interest rate from 13.25% to 13.75% per year.

The last time the Selic was at this level was in November 2016, when the Brazilian economy and markets faced high volatility due to the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff. This time, the problem is global: inflation caused by interruptions in production chains with the covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

High interest rates work as a tool to contain inflationary pressure and are not unique to Brazil. Over the past 15 days, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US central bank, the Federal Reserve (Fed), have also raised interest rates.

In Europe, the 50 basis point adjustment was the first since 2011. In the US, the 75 bps increase is the third since the Fed began tightening monetary policy belts in April this year. Understand how monetary policy decisions abroad impact Brazil.

“The fact that inflation is global is more beneficial than harmful, as everyone is fighting the same problem at the same time. In Brazil, we had a milder outbreak than in other places, because the monetary tightening started much earlier”, highlights Ivan Barboza, co-founder of Ártica Investimentos.

Here, the BC got ahead by starting the adjustments in 2021. But the rise in the Selic rate has already started to have an effect on the inflation from Brazil. The Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) was 0.13% in July, down 0.56% from the rate recorded in June. The Focus bulletin also reduced the IPCA estimate for 2022 for the fifth week in a row, from 7.30% to 7.15%.

The results allowed the market to price the end of the cycle of hikes in Brazilian interest rates; if not at this Copom meeting, at the latest at the next one in September. But it won’t be that simple, explains Fabio Louzada, economist, CNPI analyst and founder of Eu me banco.

“Government measures to reduce taxes, such as ICMS on fuel and energy, have had an impact on 2022 numbers. On the other hand, we see estimates for 2023 inflation advancing from 5.30% to 5.33%, as a result of the measures of the government that should stimulate consumption in the coming months, such as the increase in Auxílio Brasil”, he says.

With the tax and the foreign market at stake, part of the market is considering the possibility of a new high of the same or lesser magnitude in September, which would take the Selic to more than 14% per year. “Interest rates at this level tend to greatly harm economic activity in the medium and long term. I do not believe that BC will go much further than what is being priced in the market, but it is too early to say that it will stop the rise”, points out Ricardo Jorge, fixed income specialist and partner at Quantzed.

The best fixed income options

This Wednesday’s high is already priced in and is not bad news for those who know how to take advantage of opportunities, explain the analysts heard by E-Investor. See how the variable income investments with Selic at 13.75%.

Since the Selic returned to double digits at the beginning of 2022, the fixed income regained the position of darling of investors. This was the only asset class that managed to deliver positive returns in the first half of the year; remember. Now, with one more adjustment in the basic interest rate, the tendency is for fixed income to become even more attractive.

A survey carried out by Yubb, considering the new Selic level of 13.75% per year, shows that almost all fixed income investment options offer the investor a real return, calculated from the gross yield of the bond minus the inflation projection for 2022.

The only exception is the savings, which can make the investor lose money to inflation. See how much an application of R$ 1 thousand in the booklet yields.

The highest real yield rates are with corporate bonds, such as debentures incentives, the LCI (Mortgage Letter of Credit) and the LCA (Agribusiness Letter of Credit). It is worth remembering that these assets are still exempt from income tax. “These investments have high rates due to the market moment and will provide the investor with high real profitability, even if we have some extreme inflation scenario due to fiscal deterioration”, highlights Laís Costa, an analyst at Empiricus.

Within fixed income, private bonds are those that have the highest degree of risk, as they are issued by companies and not by the government, like government bonds. They pay more, but demand more attention.

For those who want to invest in an option with less risk, the recommendation is Treasury Direct. In a scenario in which the market is already beginning to see interest rate drops for 2023, but which inflation and interest rates are still high in the short term, a good way out may be hybrid bonds, explains Fernanda Melo, economist and financial planner CFP by the Brazilian Financial Planning Association (Planejar).

The asset’s profitability is determined by the combination of a fixed rate and a floating rate, such as the IPCA+ Treasury. “As they accompany both the rise in inflation and interest rates, it can make a lot of sense at this moment. Example: in an IPCA + 8% bond, the real gain is 8%, regardless of how much inflation is”, says Melo. See how to invest in this type of asset.

To invest in bonds, however, the ideal is to envision longer terms. As the BC is close to ending the cycle of monetary tightening, the IPCA is expected to be lower and lower. “If the time window is short, like a year or two, it’s still better to allocate to floating-rate bonds. The increase in interest rates serves to lower inflation, so we expect the profitability of this IPCA+ to decrease”, highlights Jaqueline Benevides, fixed income analyst at TC.

The analyst makes other recommendations for securities that need to be on the investor’s radar: prefixed and post-fixes on the secondary market. With Selic in 13.75% per year, the profitability of the Fixed Rate Treasury, determined in the contracting of the security, is already attractive. Given that there is little room for further interest rate hikes, those who start building positions now don’t have much to lose.

Among post-fixed, Benevides prefers the secondary market. This is the sale of a fixed income asset, brokered by a brokerage firm, which was in the hands of a first investor and which for some reason had to be resold before the maturity date. By taking this “second hand” role, the investor gets even more attractive rates than those practiced in trading with the Treasury.

“When we talk about floating rate bonds, the secondary market is the icing on the cake. In it, the investor gets from 130% to 155% of the CDI, which would give between 18% and 19% of profitability per year. It is having access to variable income profitability, but within fixed income”, explains Benavides.

Marília Fontes, founding partner of Nord Investimentos and columnist for E-Investorwrote about the differences between the secondary market and Treasury Direct in his last column; check out.

