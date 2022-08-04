‘The coolest girl in the world’

Reproduction/Instagram – 06.10.2022 Murda Beatz is dating Anitta

When Anitta showed up with her new boyfriend, Canadian producer Murda Beatz, the curious immediately went to research who this guy is who won the powerful woman’s heart. Playing “Murda Beatz” on Google is to face the question: “Who is Murda Anitta’s boyfriend?”. The peak of searches with her name in Brazil was precisely on June 12, the date on which the singer publicly assumed the relationship. In April, however, the two had already appeared together, when Murda (who is actually called Shane) participated as a DJ at Anitta’s show at the Coachella festival in California.

+ Join the iG Gente channel on Telegram and stay up to date with all the news about celebrities, reality shows and more!

At the beginning of last month, Murda released the single “No más” with a clip and participation by Anitta, Quavo, J.Balvin and Pharrell. In the United States, the song reached the top 5 on iTunes, peaking at number 4. In an interview with GLOBO, the producer talked about working with the Brazilian and explained what it’s like to be Anitta’s boyfriend.

“She didn’t know if she wanted me to play there with her at Coachella because she thought she’d be shy. I enjoyed being on stage with her, it was fun and when we were shooting the video for “No más”, there were some moments where she was shy on set and then it made me shy… They wanted a scene with the two of us together , but we ended up changing the scene to be just her (laughs). And when we were making the song, she was shy recording in front of me, so she finished her part by herself.”

+ Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal on Telegram!

Charming and smiling, the 28-year-old producer, who is nominated for a Grammy and a collection of hits like Drake’s “Nice for what” – five times certified platinum -, “Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott and “Fefe” by Nick Minaj and 6ix9ine, says he didn’t know Anitta’s awesomeness until recently and that he was attracted to her personality:

“She’s an amazing, genuine person, I was drawn to how humble she is. I always tell her that she is the nicest girl in the world. She’s so cool, she’s got a lot of style, you know? I admire her, she works very hard, she is one of the most dedicated and hardworking people I know and that inspires me to work harder and you definitely want someone on her side who inspires you to try harder.

+ Watch “AUÊ”, iG Gente’s entertainment program:





