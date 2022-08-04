The new news site that attracted Jorge Paulo Lemann

Two US media veterans are creating a new global media outlet to try to take on industry giants — including The New York Times, BBC, Washington Post and CNN.

The outlet will be called Semafor, and it was born from the head of two Smiths: Justin, the former CEO of Bloomberg Media, and Ben, the former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed and former media columnist for the New York Times.

The duo has just raised $25 million from investors like Jorge Paulo Lemann; Sam Bankman-Fried, a crypto billionaire; John Thornton, a venture capitalist passionate about the nonprofit media who founded the Texas Tribune; and David Bradley, the former controller of The Atlantic magazine.

Jorge Paulo invested in the project because of his previous relationship with Justin. The two met five years ago at events Bloomberg organizes in Asia.

Semafor is intended to be read by “the 200 million people who have higher education, who read in English, but no one is treating it like an audience,” Ben said in a recent interview.

“Our big competitors, who dominate global news, were created in the 20th century. They’re exporting news from London or Atlanta or New York,” said Ben. “We are trying to build a form [de fazer notícia] much more online and for a totally different time.”

A differential of the project: the first international editorship of Semafor will be dedicated to Africa, with a local team.

With the money, Semafor has already hired 60 people (30 of them journalists). The launch of the website is scheduled for October.

The founders have said that the big global outlets end up focusing too much on their domestic readers and are no longer trusted by the public.

“There is obvious consumer discontent with the news business,” Ben said in a recent interview.

But how to regain the trust of readers?

According to him, Semafor will focus on getting scoops and dividing its stories in such a way that, in one section, the reporter narrates the facts; in another, do your analysis. To fight against the criticism that the press is biased, Semafor plans to always publish a critical view of the one portrayed in the article, and a view on the same topic from another region of the world.

The startup ambition was criticized… by the press.

The FT noted that the New York Times – the gold standard of the global press – has 1,700 journalists and more than $500 million in cash, even after the acquisition of sports website The Athletic. The BBC has an army of more than 2,000 reporters around the world.

Trying to be a generalist global vehicle with few journalists is difficult, an industry analyst told the FT.

“How would this newsroom have responded if, on the third day after launch, Putin started a war in Europe? Big news brands have big advantages because they can fly journalists there the next day,” said the analyst.

The Smiths chose to raise capital from individual investors (many of whom were already connected to the media) rather than venture capital funds to avoid the same type of results-based charges that BuzzFeed and Vice Media have endured — both are funded by VCs.

With this, they hope that shareholders will continue with the project regardless of the macro environment and the commercial difficulties of the beginning.

Despite the innovative speech, Semafor will adopt the same business model prevailing in the press: the startup plans to start with a free website and app, earning revenue from advertising and events.

The plan is to charge a subscription after a year or two.

***

While a new medium is being born, another struggles to find the right owner.

Forbes’ parent company, Integrated Whale Media, put the business up for sale after the transaction with a SPAC – which would have taken the company public – ended up not going through.

According to the NYT, Citigroup has been circulating an ‘offering memorandum’ with Forbes information to media companies, including Yahoo.

O valuation intended is US$ 630 million, the same as the transaction with SPAC. Forbes made $200 million last year and made $40 million in profit.

Pedro Arbex