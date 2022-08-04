The number of FIIs yielding above the Selic grows, even after the interest rate rises to 13.75%; because?

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank raised the Selic by 0.50 percentage point this Wednesday (3), to 13.75% per year. While economists debate whether or not the bullish cycle has come to an end, investors are looking for opportunities opened up by the new level of the basic interest rate. As a rule, fixed income investments benefit, while the return of risky assets, such as real estate funds, loses attractiveness – but this is not always true. There is still a group of FIIs that earn more than the Selic. What’s more, he’s growing.

A survey with data from Economática – a financial information platform – shows that, among the most traded real estate funds on B3, at least 24 have a dividend yield (rate of return with the distribution of dividends) above 13.75% in 12 months.

The current number of FIIs with a return above the Selic is higher than the 18 registered in June, according to the same survey, carried out following the previous Copom meeting, as soon as the Central Bank raised the basic interest rate, then, to 13 .25% per year.

What explains why a greater number of FIIs are able to offer a higher yield than the Selic, even in the face of a rise in interest rates (which, in theory, would make this task more difficult)?

Two main factors help to understand the phenomenon. Since June, the prices of real estate funds have fallen. In July alone, the decline was, on average, 0.22%. At the same time, several portfolios distributed “extra” non-recurring dividends at the turn of the first to the second half of the year.

The two elements – total volume of dividends distributed and price of shares traded on B3 – are used in the calculation of the dividend yield of real estate funds. As the former increased for several FIIs and the latter, on average, decreased, the result was a greater number of funds with higher rates of return.

The survey of FIIs with yields above the Selic only considers the funds that make up the Ifix – B3’s most liquid FIIs index. The list points out that dividend yields even higher than 18% in 12 months, as in the cases of Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11) and Urca Prime Renda (URPR11). Check out the 24 FIIs found among the results:

ticker Background Type Dividend Yield (12m/%) VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund Titles and Val. furniture 18.48 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Titles and Val. furniture 18.01 ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Hybrid 16.97 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture 16.91 KNIP11 KINEA IP Titles and Val. furniture 16.19 KNHY11 KINEA HY Titles and Val. furniture 16.12 VGIP11 IP VALUE Titles and Val. furniture 15.98 AFHI11 AF Invest Cri Titles and Val. furniture 15.82 DEVA11 Devant Titles and Val. furniture 15.73 RZTR11 Riza Terrax Hybrid 15.64 PORD11 Receivables Pole Titles and Val. furniture 15.61 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 15.17 KNSC11 KINEA Securities Titles and Val. furniture 15.10 BARI11 BARIGUI FII Titles and Val. furniture 15.08 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture 15.02 VSLH11 Versailles Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 14.98 ARRI11 Reit Lobby Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 14.74 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. furniture 14.65 HCTR11 Hectare Titles and Val. furniture 14.47 BCRI11 CRI banestes Titles and Val. furniture 14.19 PLCR11 Plural Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 14.16 REC11 receivables Titles and Val. furniture 14.06 HSAF11 HSI Financial Assets Titles and Val. furniture 14.00 HABT11 habitat II Titles and Val. furniture 13.82

Source: Economatica – 08/02/2022

“Paper” funds are the biggest payers

Of the 24 FIIs that still pay dividends above the current Selic rate, 22 are of the “paper” type, which invest in fixed income securities linked to the real estate sector and linked to inflation indices and the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate), that accompanies Selic.

Given the relationship, the market continues to bet on the performance of “paper” funds for the short term, without losing sight of the opportunities in “brick” FIIs, which invest directly in real estate.

“Inflationary dynamics and the monetary tightening cycle still suggest greater exposure to financial asset funds, but we continue to analyze the market in search of new investment options in ‘brick’ real estate funds”, say Marcelo Potenza and Larissa Nappo, analysts who sign the recommended portfolio of Itaú BBA FIIs.

Even considering the new interest rate hike, they claim that real estate funds continue to have a good risk-return ratio compared to other asset classes.

The difference between the average rate of return with dividends of real estate funds (10.8% in 12 months) and the yields of NTN-B – a public bond linked to inflation – maturing in 2035 (6.2%) is 4, 6 percentage points, according to a report by Itaú BBA. The number is above the historical average of 3 percentage points, which reinforces the attractiveness of FIIs, according to the bank.

behavior of dividend yield of FIIs and NTN-B 2035 income

Comparing FII dividends with the long-term yield curve – such as NTN-B 2035 yields – is even more advisable than the relationship with the Selic, experts warn.

The profile of the champion in dividend yield

Valora Hedge Fund is a fund with a multi-strategy profile, which can invest in CRI (certificates of real estate receivables), shares in other FIIs, credit rights investment funds (FIDC), investment and equity fund (FIP), in addition to debentures real estate and shares of companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

Currently, 16.7% of the fund’s portfolio is in the capital gain strategy, with shares in shopping malls and real estate developers. Within the income-oriented portfolio, CRIs account for 59% of the portfolio.

Next Friday (5), the Valora Hedge Fund will distribute BRL 0.12 per share – an amount referring to last month’s revenues –, an amount equivalent to a monthly return of 1.20%. In December 2021, the fund reached a dividend yield monthly rate of 1.80%, as shown on the Valora Hedge Fund page on InfoMoney.

What to expect from Selic now?

Armed with rising inflation and interest rates, “paper” funds have accumulated a rise of 27.8% in the last 24 months, according to the Teva Index of Paper Real Estate Funds. In the period, “brick” funds fell 3.5% and Ifix rose 3.4%.

In view of the performance, shareholders of “paper” funds closely follow the next steps both of the Selic and of inflation indices in the country.

If the 0.50 percentage point increase in the Selic rate announced this Wednesday (3) was practically a consensus, the expectation is now for the next Copom meeting – scheduled for September 20 and 21 -, which brings a little more doubt for the market.

“The biggest doubts are about the continuity or not of the cycle of high interest rates”, informs a report by Levante, an investment analysis house. “Inflation has been undergoing intense repricing in recent weeks, especially in 2022.”

In the latest Focus report, released this Monday (2), the projection for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) this year was 7.15%, below the estimate of 7.30% of the previous week and the 7 .96% from a month ago. On the other hand, the outlook for the 2023 IPCA rose from 5.30% to 5.33% in one week. A month ago, the percentage was 5.01%.

“The variation in the week was only marginal, but it continues with an upward bias, which may force the Central Bank to continue with the monetary tightening for a longer time”, signals the Levante report, which predicts an increase of 0.25 percentage point in the Selic in September, with the indicator reaching 14% per year.

