These 11 Bruna Marquezine haircuts will make you want to run to the salon | Hair

Bruna Marquezine turns 27! The actress celebrates her birthday today (04.08) and it is clear that the date could not be missed.

2 of 12 Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Instagram @brunamarquezine

Who remembers? In the early days of Instagram, the actress sported long, layered locks. The styling in waves is a great request until today, isn’t it?

Side parting and darker hair

3 of 12 Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Instagram @brunamarquezine

Bruna kept the medium strands, a little below the shoulder, for a long time. She took the opportunity to experiment with shades of brown and took on a darker color.

4 of 12 Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Instagram @brunamarquezine

Bruna surprised by appearing at the Diamond Ball, in 2018, with blonde hair! But the cat deceived everyone and was nothing more than a lace. Loved the look?

5 of 12 Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Instagram @brunamarquezine

Dry cut for your beloved long bob! After Bru passed the scissors, the actress spent years taking advantage of the shorter strands.

6 of 12 Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Instagram @brunamarquezine

It was lace, but it could be real! During the 2019 carnival, Bru rocked a very short wig.

7 of 12 Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Instagram @brunamarquezine

In the knife that calls? Bruna loved to wear her hair straight and lined up.

8 of 12 Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Instagram @brunamarquezine

Bru loved the short strands and always took the opportunity to pass the scissors a little longer. In January 2020, the actress was sporting the short bob and taking on her natural texture.

9 of 12 Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Instagram @brunamarquezine

As the strands grew and Bru accepted its texture, it was increasingly normal to see her natural hair in photos.

10 of 12 Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Instagram @brunamarquezine

For her character in Netflix’s Maldives, Bruna bet on the shaggy cut, an absolute hit of 2021.

11 of 12 Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Instagram @brunamarquezine

In her stay in Paris, Bru decided to bet on a very French fringe. Three chic!

Medium with few layers

12 of 12 Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Instagram @brunamarquezine