This could be the last generation of the Volkswagen Golf as we know it

Although Volkswagen has confirmed a future new generation for the Golf, new rules and information show that this is not so guaranteed. The VW Golf 8 could be the last in history as a result of an agreement signed by European Union countries, which establishes a ban on new combustion cars from 2035.

The tip was given by Volkswagen’s CEO, Thomas Schäfer, and passed on by the German website Welt. According to the publication, Schäfer said he would have to “see if it’s worth developing a new vehicle that doesn’t last the full seven or eight years”, referring to the deadline set by the European electrification agreement.

This is because a new generation of the Golf would only be launched after the mid-life restyling of the current model, scheduled for until 2024, and which would continue for at least three more years. That is, the ninth generation of the medium hatch would only arrive around 2028 and would last from six to seven years.

Costs may also affect

Thomas Schäfer also pointed to another possible impediment to the development of the Golf 9, the costs, since, according to him, smaller segments like the one that the Golf occupies will be more accessible with electric propulsion.

This will happen due to the price of combustion cars in the Euro 7 era, the current emission regulation in force in Europe, due to the complexity of exhaust systems. The executive says that prices should rise by up to 5,000 euros – or R$27,000 in direct conversion.

“In a compact car, these additional costs will hardly be offset. Therefore, inbound mobility with combustion engines will be significantly more expensive,” said Schäfer, adding that “individual mobility is a basic need and should remain achievable in the future.”

electrical substitute

There is no indication that the Golf will become an electric car, but rather that it will be replaced by one. In addition to the existing ID.3, Volkswagen is already developing other models for the ID range, such as the ID.2, with dimensions and prices similar to the current Golf in Europe.

This would be, for the Volkswagen boss, the best solution for the moment, even if it costs the retirement of one of the strongest names in the world market and with almost 50 years of history.

