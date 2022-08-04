This was the shocking symptom that made Simony discover Cancer

+ Sandy’s husband comes across an unusual instrument on video and asks his wife: “I want it now”

After the announcement and discovery of cancer, a doctor reveals which symptoms Simony felt led to the discovery of the disease

Simony used social media this Wednesday (3) to announce that she is undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

Alongside Fernando Maluf, doctor at Hcor, Simony explained to her fans about the symptoms that made her discover she had cancer and tried to reassure fans with her words.

With more than 30 years of career, the singer became famous for the children’s group ‘Balão Mágico’, nowadays, mother of 5 children, she commented that only the youngest, 8 years old, still hasn’t processed the information very well.

In the video she is in the hospital next to Fernando Maluf, Simony began to have suspicions because of ganglia that appeared in the groin area and began to draw attention.

After colonoscopy examination, the tumor was discovered. “Tumor in the lower part of the intestine”explained the health professional.

The doctor also revealed that there is a very high chance that Simony will be cured, and revealed that the treatment will be done with radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS

Bloody stools, alternating diarrhea and constipation, abdominal pain or discomfort, weakness and anemia, weight loss for no apparent reason, abdominal mass and change in stool shape are some of the symptoms of Simony’s disease.

Although the treatment is done with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, depending on the medical team, surgery is also necessary, depending on where the tumor is, Simony will not need surgery.