Three employees are arrested on suspicion of stealing 4,000 kg of frozen chicken from the company | Goiás

The Civil Police arrested four people in Goiânia suspected of stealing 4,000 kg of frozen chicken from a company in Trindade, in the metropolitan region of the capital. According to delegate Alexandre Bruno Barros, three of them were employees and had been doing the scheme for 1 year.
The names of the suspects were not released, so the g1 was unable to contact their defense until the last update of this report.
According to PC, the company had a loss of R$ 2 million. The arrest of the four suspects took place on the afternoon of last Tuesday (2). The employees worked as a driver, stockist and manager.
PC said that the suspects took advantage of chicken purchases made legally by other companies and added about 10% more than the original weight sold. This additional was diverted and sold to businessmen who participated in the scheme.
If indicted and convicted, they can answer for qualified receiving and criminal association. The penalty can reach up to 12 years in prison.
How the scheme worked
According to the police, the stockist carried out the separation of goods purchased by customers and increased the quantity by about 10% of the original weight.
Then the manager approved the weight at the conference and authorized the loading. After loading the truck, the driver delivered the goods to recipients at prices well below those sold by the industry.
The crime was discovered by a former client of the company who learned that the arrested businessman was paying much less than the real price.
Suspect arrested for participating in a scheme and stealing 4,000 kilos of frozen chicken from a company, in Goiânia – Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure
