Tiago Nunes opens the game and talks about why Luan didn’t work out at Corinthians

@leandro.ferreira.da3



on 08/03/2022 at 18:59

And Luan only played something with himself, at first, when the team at least tried to fit in with the change in style of play. It’s no use, Corinthians hires a player by opportunity, by indication of a businessman… For everything! less characteristic. Look at the name and the resume.

‘Oh, Luan was champion at Grmio, ‘King of America’, a Corinthians fan when he was a kid, I’m sure he comes and plays’, stupidity. It was just to watch 5 games of Luan and would be discarded by the profile that doesn’t fit what is required in the club.

‘Giuliano, Libertadores champion at Inter (12 years ago), did reasonably well at Grmio, so many goals and so many assists in Russia, Turkey, Arabia… great! Sure enough, it comes and plays it wrong, hard leg. He was only good at the beginning of his career and that’s why he was in Turkish football, in a small team, he doesn’t serve as a reference for anything.

And in this they hire a lot of players ‘to solve’ and no one solves anything and the club is at a loss, owing almost R$ 1 Bi.