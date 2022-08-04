Tiago Nunes opens the game and talks about why Luan didn’t work out at Corinthians

Renato 7 posts
@renato.ml1
on 08/03/2022 at 21:54
Uai, Douglas and Jadson were no sprinters, they had positioning and knew how to render according to the tactical requirements. Thiago’s argument is not valid.
@suso77
on 08/03/2022 at 21:52
@caiofh0407
on 08/03/2022 at 21:47
Wise and why didn’t you make the card lie down and roll here if you know everything?
@lucas.cano
on 08/03/2022 at 20:32
Luan’s problem is the same as Maradona and Casagrande.
@ljahl
on 08/03/2022 at 20:26
Mistake was hiring this guy – Another BR technician…
‘My style of play…’
The coach is one, the squad is over 30 – which one is easier to fit in?
@leandro.ferreira.da3
on 08/03/2022 at 18:59
And Luan only played something with himself, at first, when the team at least tried to fit in with the change in style of play. It’s no use, Corinthians hires a player by opportunity, by indication of a businessman… For everything! less characteristic. Look at the name and the resume.
‘Oh, Luan was champion at Grmio, ‘King of America’, a Corinthians fan when he was a kid, I’m sure he comes and plays’, stupidity. It was just to watch 5 games of Luan and would be discarded by the profile that doesn’t fit what is required in the club.
‘Giuliano, Libertadores champion at Inter (12 years ago), did reasonably well at Grmio, so many goals and so many assists in Russia, Turkey, Arabia… great! Sure enough, it comes and plays it wrong, hard leg. He was only good at the beginning of his career and that’s why he was in Turkish football, in a small team, he doesn’t serve as a reference for anything.
And in this they hire a lot of players ‘to solve’ and no one solves anything and the club is at a loss, owing almost R$ 1 Bi.
@jefferson.rulez
on 08/03/2022 at 18:35
Tiago Nunes talking even sounds like a football connoisseur
@timao01
on 08/03/2022 at 18:27
Which club are you coaching?
This is also the trainers’ rat foot
@pedro.guimaraes6
on 08/03/2022 at 18:25
@gabriel.1999
on 08/03/2022 at 17:23
Nothing like a professional talking and not those journalists who only make fake news or sensationalism