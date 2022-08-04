Tiago Nunes recalls his time at Corinthians and says he came to question his own technical capacity

Tiago Nunes commanded Corinthians in the first months of 2020. The coach arrived at Timão after being champion of the South American Championship, in 2018, and the Copa do Brasil, in 2019, with Athletico Paranaense. The coach recalled his arrival and explained his motivation in coaching the alvinegro club.

“Corinthians were going to give me the opportunity to try to win this 2019 Flamengo, that was the plan. I thought about the logic offered to me at Corinthians, which was: let’s hire and we’re going to build a team with the competitive capacity to overcome Flamengo in 2019. Thinking about the magnitude of the club, the crowd, it’s a club that can beat Flamengo. This was for my imagination, but in practice it did not come true. We had a lot of problems there financially.”, said the technician in an interview with Flow Sports Club.

Between January and August 2020, Tiago Nunes commanded Corinthians on 27 occasions and accumulated nine wins, ten draws and eight defeats. The coach was runner-up in São Paulo with Timão. He recalled the period at the alvinegro club and says he came to question his own ability.

“It’s surreal, Andrés once told me, Corinthians is a rocket up or down, it doesn’t have moderate speed, cruise flight, it doesn’t, it’s always a thousand an hour. So the pressure and amount of beating I took from the press was hard to understand at that moment because you end up questioning your own ability, ‘hey, I have 20 years of career, I’m here, am I really that bad?’”, said Tiago Nunes.

The former Corinthians coach revealed that the period he was at Corinthians was one of adaptation, difficult to understand the weight of criticism. In addition, Tiago Nunes cited that the period of the pandemic harmed the process.

“So I usually say that coaching Corinthians is living in a world of its own, living in an apartment without watching TV, cell phone, you train, come home and live stressed 24 hours a day, even more so when the moment is difficult. Added to this was the period of the pandemic. So it was hard to understand that.”

Finally, Tiago Nunes revealed that the experience at Corinthians made him more experienced in his career. According to the coach, his time at the alvinegro club would be different if he had changed some ways of acting.

“Two years later, I say that after Corinthians in this context, you can work anywhere in the world. He doesn’t make the same management mistakes, he knows how to better manage the environments with the professionals, he knows how to better understand the size of the crowd, how to communicate to the fan”, concluded Tiago Nunes.

See more at: Tiago Nunes and History of Corinthians.