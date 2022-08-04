TJ-RS annuls jury that convicted four people in the Kiss nightclub case

The 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul this Wednesday (3/8) annulled the jury that convicted four people involved in the Kiss nightclub tragedy. Elissandro Spohr, Mauro Hoffmann, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Bonilha Leão were convicted of murder and attempted simple murder with eventual intent for the 242 deaths and more than 600 injuries caused by the fire at the nightclub, in Santa Maria (RS), in morning of January 27, 2013.

242 people died in the fire at the Kiss nightclub, in the city of Santa Maria, in 2013



The annulment was established by two votes to one. The appeal’s rapporteur, judge Manuel José Martinez Lucas, removed the theses of the defendants’ defenses and voted against the nullity request. Judges José Conrado Kurtz de Souza and Jayme Weingartner Neto, however, acknowledged some allegations and voted for the annulment of the judgment.

Among the nullities accepted is the lack of equality of conditions between defense and prosecution during the process. “Our duty is to assess whether the conviction is legally supported”, stated Weingartner Neto.

Despite voting against the annulment, the rapporteur classified the decision to arrest the defendants as “outlandish”. They were arrested thanks to a decision by Justice Luiz Fux, of the Federal Supreme Court, who granted a precautionary measure in suspension of an injunction to overturn the decision of the judge José Manuel Martinez Lucas, of the TJ-RS, who granted an injunction in Habeas Corpus to prevent the first degree judge to order the immediate arrest of the four accused.

experts heard by ConJur affirmed, at the time, that the decision of the president of the Supreme Court was illegal and unconstitutional. This is because the suspension of the preliminary injunction cannot be used to annul Habeas Corpus and the decision would have violated the presumption of innocence.

right of defense

In the opinion of the criminalist Alberto Toron, the annulment of the jury is very important to reaffirm the breadth of the right of defence. “The prosecution cannot change the terms contained in the complaint in the course of the trial by the jury. There, the accusation was that they had acted with willful misconduct, and during the debates, the prosecutor stated that they had acted in an omissive manner. defense,” he explains.

Another nullity pointed out by the lawyer was the wording of the questions. “But the most important thing about this case is that it rescues the wisdom of the TJ-RS, which, anticipating these and other issues, determined that the defendants wait for the trial in freedom. of the Federal Supreme Court”.

Rodrigo Faucz, criminal lawyer and post-doctorate in Law (UFPR), highlights some nullities recognized by the TJ-RS, such as the number of jury draws. There were three and the last draw took place with only four working days left for the trial.

“The Criminal Procedure Code requires that the draw be carried out within a maximum of ten working days. Making the draw so close to the date of the jury prevents the defense from being able to analyze the names in order to eventually remove those who would be prevented or who would be partial”, he explains.

He also highlighted that it was evident that the Public Ministry had competitive advantages in relation to the defense, since it had access to numerous databases for jury analysis.

Finally, he explains that with the decision the defendants must be released immediately. “Considering that the arrest determined by Minister Luiz Fux was based on the conviction of the accused, with the annulment of the judgment, there is no longer any basis for the deprivation of liberty”, he summarized.