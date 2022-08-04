Tonga volcano eruption could warm Earth, NASA says

The massive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, in the Tonga archipelago, which took place in January, released a huge amount of water vapor into the Earth’s stratosphere, which is capable of temporarily influencing the planet’s climate, according to NASA. .

According to BBC and ABC reports, the steam generated by the explosion was detected by NASA’s Microwave Limb Sounder, responsible for measuring the emission of atmospheric gases.

The amount of water expelled into the stratosphere, a layer that is between 12 and 53 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, is enough to fill more than 58,000 Olympic swimming pools. Therefore, scientists consider that the event was considered more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb.

Despite not yet having a proper projection of the impact, the research published in “Geophysical Research Letters” examines the amount of water vapor that the Tonga volcano expelled into the stratosphere and, according to Luis millanan atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California and leader of the study, “nothing like it has ever been seen.”

The rare eruption event left people dead in Peru and was felt even in Alaska. About 146 teragrams (1 teragram equals one trillion grams) of water vapor were released into the stratosphere. This represents 10% of the vapor present in this layer.

Magnitude

A magnitude of this dimension was only possible due to the underwater formation of the volcano. The structure of Tonga, also called the caldera, is located at a depth in the ocean that allowed for the enormous expulsion of steam.

But that ability is rare, according to scientists. NASA has been tracking this data for 18 years, and only two others have had the ability to expel large amounts of steam: the 2008 Kasatochi event in Alaska and the 2015 Calbuco eruption in Chile.

However, unlike Hunga Tonga, in both cases the water vapor dissipated quickly. In the event that took place this year, the vapor will remain in the atmosphere for many years, according to the studies.

Warm up or cool down?

The amount of water vapor was so great that scientists fear it will warm the Earth’s surface more than expected – although its effect is only temporary, says the BBC.

“This eruption can affect the climate … through surface heating, due to the radioactive force of excess stratospheric water,” according to the study.

The article explains that this is an anomalous effect, as large volcanic eruptions normally cool the planet’s climate, due to the ash clouds that cover the Sun. It’s the so-called “volcanic winter”—an example occurred after the eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia (1815), which triggered the “year without a summer” in 1816.

The researchers believe that excess water vapor can remain in the stratosphere for several years, causing chemical reactions that weaken the ozone layer that protects the Earth.

But they point out that this effect will be smaller in scale and temporary, dissipating as excess steam is reduced.

Therefore, it is not believed that it is enough to amplify the climate changes caused by human activities, which we have all faced.

How does the rash work?

1 – The magma rises at high speed

2 – The contact of high velocity magma with cold water creates a “fuel-refrigerant interaction”

3 – The magma fragments and the pieces are exposed to a greater amount of sea water

4 – Chain reaction and big chemical explosion

5 – The particles shoot out with hypersonic speed.

*With information from BBC Brazil