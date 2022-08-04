Tossing his butt, Flay takes off most of his clothes and zooms in on his intimate details

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/euX0opykep8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Broke the internet! Flayslane Silva, former participant of “Big Brother Brasil”, did well during the production of an editorial that gave rise to talk on the social networks of the muse. The singer shone with her super bold look and caused quite a controversy on Instagram!

+ Flay gives a daring “ajeitadinha” in the mini skirt to provoke the fans with her look of the day

On the occasion, the singer took advantage of the super daring rehearsal to put her healed body into play! Flay bet on a minimalist set and did his best poses at different angles that left fans drooling even more during Thursday (04).

“He was talking about me until yesterday, today he begs my yes…”, Flay joked in the caption, teasing netizens. The brunette’s fans also did not fail to praise the muse in the publication. “But what perfection is this? She is a goddess,” one follower fired in the comments. “Wonderful, it’s always rocking”, drooled another internet user. “What a woman”, praised none other than former BBB Larissa Tomásia. Check out:

Flay opens up about difficulties in his music career

People like us! Recently, the ex-BBB Flay reported that she lived new experiences in her music career after publishing a video of a cover of the singer Adele. The muse shared her achievement with fans and vented about the new directions of her art.

“I just wanted to say, pinguinhos, that I’m in Miami thanks to the cover of Adele that reached one of the great producers here in the industry and ended up bringing me here, it was crudely because of my art. Even though I don’t have hits, regardless of what happens, I already feel victorious”, celebrated the ex-BBB on her social networks.

“The idea here is a parallel career, but later I’ll explain it better for you. For me, God’s plan is very clear, in fact, I never dreamed so much about money and fame, I wanted my art playing, touching hearts and being recognized and respected for it. With that, I want to leave an important message: don’t confuse being an artist with being famous, the street singer, the artisan, the painter, the actor with the empty audience in the theater… Art is not being famous. It starts there, stop belittling those who don’t have millions of followers”, reflected the singer.

“That doesn’t define being an artist or not. Being an artist is too difficult in our country. Even so, we breathe art, we are rich in art in Brazil, we value our artists in general little to applaud the numbers a lot and not the art itself, unfortunately. This frustrates many and even makes them give up. Being an artist is purely and genuinely for love, anything other than that is for any other purpose, except for art”, concluded Flay.

