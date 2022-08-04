Trindade receives news of Irma’s pregnancy, has a cute reaction and the public is moved; fans ask the author to keep the character in the soap opera

In the original novel, Trindade (then played by Almir Sater) leaves the farm, but the audience asks for the character’s fate to be different this time.

Today’s chapter (03) in “Pantanal” made many people sigh: Irma (Camila Morgado) Finally Revealed the Trinity (Gabriel Sater) who is expecting his child. The pawn’s reaction took her (and the audience) by surprise: the man who has a pact with the cramullion said he already knew the newsand was just waiting for Irma to tell.

In the scene, Trindade was amused by Irma’s nervousness when dealing with the matter: “You were all nervous and I already knew what it was about when you arrived”, he said, who even gave her some advice: “This son was already written . Just don’t let your mother get her hands on him. He doesn’t have to listen to anyone, just himself.”

The scene left the spectators delighted with Trindade’s reaction, and they remembered that, in the original version shown in 1990 and written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, the character (then played by Almir Sater, Gabriel’s father) left the farm, leaving Irma pregnant and alone.

Undersigned to keep character

That’s why many fans of the soap opera took to Twitter to ask Bruno Luperi, who adapts his grandfather’s plot for Globo, change his mind about Trinity’s fate in history. “For God’s sake, Bruno doesn’t think about taking Trindade off now, look at his chemistry with Irma!”, said an internet user.

“They still haven’t made a petition to keep Trindade until the end of the soap opera, with your plot going, your romance with Irma, etc? Let’s make a petition, someone famous could help”, asked another. “Cancel Juma and Jove, the best couple in the swamp is Irma and Trindade”, said a third.