Trio becomes doubtful in Remo for decisive game against Aparecidense, next Sunday | rowing

Coach Gerson Gusmão may have more absences for Remo’s next game. In addition to not being able to count on defenders Daniel Felipe and Marlon, suspended for the third yellow card, the coach may have the absence of three more holders, who were injured in the game against Ferroviário.
One of them is left-back Leonan. The player left at halftime with pain in his right knee. Midfielder Anderson Paraíba left the field in the first half, feeling his left thigh. The third is forward Brenner. With pain in the region of the rib, he was doubtful to face Ferrão, but he went to the game and ended up leaving in the second half feeling the injury a lot.
The ge report contacted Remo’s doctor, Dr. Jean Kley, who limited himself to saying only that the trio is undergoing treatment.
Left-back Leonan felt pain in his right knee in the last game of Remo — Photo: Débora Soares/ge
Remo will face Aparecidente on Sunday, the 7th, at 5 pm, at Baenão, for the 18th round of the C Series. The match is considered decisive, as the teams are tied in the table with 25 points and are fighting for a spot in the competition.