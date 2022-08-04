Trucker aid will be paid even to drivers caught driving intoxicated – 04/08/2022

Self-employed truck drivers across the country will receive the first two installments of the R$ 1,000 aid, paid by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, on August 9. Lasting for six months, the benefit has the objective of reducing the damage caused by the increase in fuel, and will be paid even to violating drivers, who have committed very serious infractions in the last 12 months.

UOL Cars contacted the Ministry of Labor and Welfare to find out whether even truck drivers who have committed very serious infractions – such as driving under the influence of alcohol – or with a delayed drug test are entitled to the benefit.

However, to receive the aid, it is enough to have been duly registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C) until May 31, 2022 and to have a regular CPF. That is, the aid is not related to the Registry of Good Drivers created by the Government, whose proposal would be to condition benefits to drivers who have not committed infractions in the last 12 months.

Aid requirements divides opinion

Self-employed truck driver Almir de Souza says that the aid comes at a good time, but that it could be used by the Federal Government as a way to benefit the good professional. “Many registered with the RNTC do not even work in the area anymore. I also see the voucher as a good strategy to encourage truck drivers to walk the line and not commit infractions. infractions will benefit.”

The National Confederation of Autonomous Transporters (CNTA) sees the initiative to help truck drivers as commendable, but claims that it does not solve the category’s problem. The entity also highlighted its concern about controlling the beneficiaries of the Truck Driver Benefit.

“The entity suggests that the Federal Government grant aid only to self-employed truck drivers duly registered with the RNTC for more than 6 months and who have carried out at least one freight per month, identified by CIOT, in the last 6 months. In this way, it will be possible to guarantee that the Truck Driver Voucher effectively reaches active self-employed truck drivers, avoiding fraud and waste of public money, since having only the RNTRC does not prove the exercise of the profession”, he opines.

The National Confederation of Truck Drivers and Autonomous Transporters of Goods and Cargo (CONFTAC) believes that there is no need for additional conditions for granting the aid, it is enough to have the RNTRC. “The help is fundamental and welcome, although it is not the solution to the truck drivers’ problems, but it will help in the current condition”, says the entity.

You will not receive the Trucker Benefit

– Whoever has the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) pending regularization with the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, in a suspended, cancelled, void, or deceased holder status;

– CPF holders linked, as founder, to the granting of a pension for death of any nature or of the reclusion aid referred to in art. 80 of Law No. 8,213, of July 24, 1991;

– Holders of benefit for permanent incapacity for work.

For purposes of verifying the requirements set out in the caput, the information available in government databases at the time of processing will be used.

The Truck Driver-TAC Benefit will not be paid cumulatively with the Taxi Driver Benefit, as per item VI, article 5 of Constitutional Amendment No. 123, of July 14, 2022.

