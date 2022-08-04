Turkey embraces two Airbus A350 planes that should have gone to Russia

Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines has taken advantage of the West’s blockades against Russia to renew its fleet with Airbus planes. After Airbus was prevented from delivering new aircraft to the Russians, state-owned company Aeroflot lost its place in the line for delivery of some A350 jets.

The impediment to doing new business with Russia came after the country invaded Ukraine to start a conflict that continues today, almost six months later. With some planes already ready, Airbus had no alternative but to look for other interested parties, and Turkish opted for these aircraft and received the first two.

As you can see in the video below, the aircraft still have an Aeroflot paint pattern but with Turkish Airlines titles. There is no publicly available information at this time about the maintenance (or not) of this livery.






