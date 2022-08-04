Two people are in isolation on suspicion of monkeypox in Gurupi | Tocantins

The Municipal Health Department of Gurupi (Semus) reported this Wednesday (3) that there are two people with suspected monkeypox in the city. Across the state there are at least six suspected cases in different cities. The first confirmation of the disease in the state happened a week ago.

According to Semus, the patients are a 42-year-old woman and an 11-year-old child. Both have a travel history and showed symptoms and signs that could be considered the Monkeypox virus.

In addition to Gurupi, there are also cases being investigated in Palmas, Colinas do Tocantins, Porto Nacional and Lagoa do Tocantins.

The secretariat reported that the two patients from Gurupi are in isolation. The cases are unrelated. Both received medical care and underwent collection of biological material for analysis.

The samples were sent to the Central State Laboratory (LACEN), from where they are sent to the reference laboratory in Minas Gerais. The deadline for final diagnosis is 15 days.

Also according to the municipality, the child has a history of traveling to the states of Pará and São Paulo. The service was in a private hospital in Gurupi and the patient was isolated at home.

The 42-year-old has no history of out-of-state travel. She had three rashes on her arm after spending a weekend at a camp on the Tocantins River. The service was at a Basic Health Unit in Gurupi and isolation is also being carried out at home.

Contingency plan in Gurupi

The Health Department of Gurupi reported that it received the consolidation of the State Contingency Plan for Monkeypox, from the State Department of Health (SES-TO), on Monday (1st).

Since then, the municipal public network has been implementing guidance and assistance services for possible cases of Monkeypox.

See the contingency plan.

“We are defining a reference UBS to provide care in suspected cases of monkeypox. We want to concentrate care in a single place, where patients will receive guidance and care”, said health secretary Sinvaldo Moraes.

According to him, this Wednesday (3) the municipality should define the UBS of reference for cases of the disease, as the place is being adapted and prepared for this service.

Monkeypox signs and symptoms last for 2 to 4 weeks. The disease is transmitted from person to person through direct contact with infectious wounds, scabs or body fluids, with materials that touch body fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets, or with respiratory secretions during prolonged personal contact.

Suspected cases of Monkeypox must be kept in isolation. Skin lesions in exposed areas should be protected by a sheet, clothing or apron with long sleeves.

If the patient does not need hospitalization and is suspected of having the disease, he/she must immediately complete 21 days of isolation. He will undergo tests for confirmation and isolation can only end after the complete disappearance of the lesions. The patient should be monitored for signs and symptoms, and should be referred for specialized care in case of complications.

People who have had contact with suspected or confirmed patients should undergo follow-up, but there is no need to isolate asymptomatic contacts.

Among the types of complications for hospitalization are:

secondary infections;

permanent skin lesions;

fluid loss by exudation;

painful mucosal lesions;

odynophagia (pain when swallowing);

dysphagia (difficulty swallowing);

rectal bleeding;

anal pain;

reduced visual acuity and other eye problems

bronchopneumonia;

respiratory failure.

Care against Monkeypox

The state contingency plan still warns everyone about monkeypox prevention and caution when dealing with suspected patients.

As the form of transmission is through contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of infected people, recently contaminated objects or body fluids, the orientation is for the use of protective equipment and hygiene. In addition, maintaining distance can also prevent contact with droplets from infected people.

In health facilities, workers must establish a physical barrier, cover any skin lesions, properly sanitize their hands with soap and water or alcohol gel, and wear a mask. It is also necessary to use a mask, glasses, gloves and apron, in addition to hand hygiene regularly.