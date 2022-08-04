Uber shares (U1BE34) jump more than 20% in two sessions with positive cash flow for the first time

Uber (U1BE34) on Tuesday announced positive quarterly cash flow for the first time, while projecting third-quarter operating results above market estimates, on the back of solid demand for its transportation and food delivery services.

Uber’s shares, which fell more than 40% in 2022, rose 18.29% the day before following the numbers and, this Wednesday (3), advanced more than 3% on Nasdaq, where they are listed. At 11:50 am (Brasília time), assets were up 3.44% to $30.25, accumulating gains of 23% in just two sessions.

Uber generated free cash flow of $382 million in the second quarter, beating analysts’ expectations of $263.2 million as rides surpassed pre-pandemic levels, driven by office reopenings and a surge in demand. of travel.

The number of drivers and couriers on its platform increased by 31% to an all-time high of nearly 5 million, alleviating concerns of the effects of rising gasoline prices on new additions.

“That’s right: more people are earning on Uber today than before the pandemic,” said the company’s chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi. Growth in its food delivery business has slowed, but Uber expects the model to become the standard for consumers as the company continues to add new partners.

Revenue from the delivery business rose 37% from a year earlier to $2.69 billion, while revenue from the ride-hailing business rose 120% to $3.55 billion in the second quarter. Analysts had expected revenue of $2.58 billion from delivery and $2.93 billion from shipping.

Gross bookings, or the total value of bookings made on its platform, rose 33% to $29.1 billion.

Uber’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter was $364 million, beating estimates of $257.89 million.

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA of between $440 million and $470 million in the third quarter, well above estimates of $383.95 million, according to data compiled by Refinitiv’s IBES with analysts.

XP also points out that Uber recently announced new changes that could help it continue to attract and retain drivers. They will be able to choose the trips they want, for example, and will be able to see how much they will earn before accepting a trip. The company recorded 1.87 billion rides on the platform during the quarter, up 9% from the previous quarter and up 24% year-over-year.

Monthly active consumers reached 122 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year. Drivers and couriers earned a total of $10.8 billion during the quarter, up 37% year-over-year.

Morgan Stanley, after the result, reaffirmed its overweight recommendation (exposition above the market average) for the assets, with a target price of US$ 70 (upside of 139% compared to the previous day’s close). The bank’s analysts raised their estimates for 2022 and 2023 Ebitda by 8%, with the numbers driven by key operational efficiencies.

“For the quarter, the $1.2 billion in marketing spend was notably lower than we expected (by 22%), driven by lower ad spend on brand and performance and an increased focus on higher return on investment ( ROI), as well as a more rational (competitive) environment. We see these trends as signs of business profitability and industry health.”

