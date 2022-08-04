Ultrapar (UGPA3) reverses loss and profits BRL 459.9 million in the 2nd quarter

Ultrapar (UGPA3) released results for the second quarter of 2022 this Wednesday (3) with a net income of R$459.9 million, reversing a net loss of R$18.2 million from the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$1.494 billion in 2Q22, a 197% growth compared to 2Q21.

Recurring Ebitda totaled BRL 1.119 billion between April and June 2022, an increase of 45% compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the company, the profit is the result of higher EBITDA from continuing operations, the capital gain from the sale of Oxiteno recorded in 2Q22 and the impairment of Extrafarma recorded in 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled R$37.425 billion in the second quarter of this year, a 31% growth compared to the same period in 2021, due to the increase in net revenue in all businesses, especially Ipiranga, mitigated by the closing of the sale of Oxiteno and its respective deconsolidation of results in 2Q22.

The average projection of analysts consulted by Refinitiv was a profit of R$ 233.89 million, Ebitda of R$ 992.28 million and revenue of R$ 37.819 billion in the quarter.

The net financial result was negative by R$510 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 920% decrease compared to the same period in 2021.

According to Ultrapar, the result reflects the one-time negative result of R$272 million from mark-to-market hedges in 2Q22 compared to the one-time positive result of R$65 million in 2Q21 and the increase in the CDI rate.

General and administrative expenses totaled R$206 million in 2Q22, a 29% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

Ultrapar invested R$78 million in this quarter, mainly allocated to the acquisition and replacement of bottles, installations at clients in the bulk segment and maintenance of existing operations.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 8.172 billion, a decrease of 20.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, stood at 2.2 times in June/22, down 0.6 times compared to the same period in 2021.

