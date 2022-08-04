understand the MP passed in Congress that changes labor rules

BRASÍLIA – Congress approved this Wednesday, 3rd, a provisional measure that changes the rules for granting food aid, allowing you to withdraw the benefit in cashand regulates hybrid work (alternating between the home office and face-to-face work) .

Understand the changes foreseen in the text:

Continues after advertising

Congress approved changed the government’s text to allow workers to withdraw food stamps after 60 days without using the credit card.

Research by Sodexo Benefits and Incentives shows that the food stamp credit balance has not kept pace with the increase in the average cost of eating out. According to the survey, since the arrival of the pandemic, in 2020, until June of this year, the average duration of the meal ticket has been only 13 days. In 2019, it was 18 days.

The rapporteur, deputy Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP), intended to allow the payment of the benefit in cash immediately, but retreated yesterday after pressure from the voucher sectors, bars and restaurants.

The approved text also allows the employee to carry out the free portability of the service, that is, the exchange of the card brand. It also determines that the benefit can only be used to pay for meals in restaurants or similar establishments, in addition to food purchased in stores.

The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) took a stand against turning food stamps into cash, even with a 60-day deadline. The entity acted in Congress to prevent the MP from being approved with this measure, but it was not able to change the position of the deputies.

Deputy Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP) in the Chamber of Deputies; changes to the text were articulated by parliamentarian

Another point of the MP is to make it clear in the law that the food allowance cannot be used for any other expense other than the purchase of food.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, there was information that the benefit was being used for other purposes, such as paying for cable TV, Netflix and gyms. If this fraud continues, the government said, companies could be fined or even disqualified from the service.

According to the proposal, fraud in the use of food stamps can lead to a fine of BRL 5,000 to BRL 50,000, doubled in case of recidivism or embarrassment to inspection.

Employers, companies issuing aid payment cards and establishments that sell products not related to food are subject to payment.

Paulinho da Força included in his opinion the possibility of trade union centrals having access to the residual balance of union contributions, which became optional with the labor reform.

According to the text, union contributions that were not passed on to the centrals due to the lack of regulation by the Executive Branch can be returned to each central according to the proportion of its representativeness. As an argument, the parliamentarian states, in his opinion, that there is a “need to resolve a pending issue” left by the approval of the labor reform.

The provisional measure regulates the adoption of the hybrid work model. Workers will be able to work most days in person, and the other part of the week remotely, or vice versa.

The provisional measure also establishes that the presence of the worker in the work environment for specific tasks, even if in a usual way, does not de-characterize remote work.

According to the text, workers with disabilities or with children up to four years old must have priority for telecommuting vacancies.

Hiring can be done per day or per production. In the journey model, the text allows remote control by the employer with overtime payment. In the production model, the worker will have the freedom to perform tasks whenever he wants.