“Unfair and frustrating…”; ‘Cachorrinhas’ composer releases the verb on the internet and detonates Luísa Sonza

Another controversy from the singer Luisa Sonza. In the afternoon of this Wednesday (3), one of the composers of song ‘Puppies’ surprised the fans of Rio Grande do Sul by exposing their dissatisfaction. Second Elara Darawho is also a singer, she would not have been valued as one of the creators of song.

On his official Twitter profile, Elana Dara published a long rant on the subject. “When I’m at the top, composer will have a fucking voice, he’ll be valued as he deserves! Because it’s very unfair and frustrating for you not to take credit for an idea of ​​yours (credit and fairness in percentage of composition too)”she wrote.

In addition, the composer commented that no one believed it before seeing the song ready. “And I didn’t ‘help’ anyone to do it, it’s my idea and no one was giving morals before seeing the business ready”, he wrote. The singer even said that she thought about preventing the song from being released: “And I just didn’t stop the release of the song because I was very partner (innocent and fearful)”.

So far, it is worth noting that Luisa Sonza did not take a position on the matter. On your Instagram profile, She in previously commented on the song’s composition in a video, but did not mention any friction between the two. The track is credited to Elana Dara, Luísa Sonza, Diggo Martins, HODARI, Laudz, and Zegon.