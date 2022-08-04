Unimed wants to invest BRL 75 million in innovation by the end of the year

Disclosure / Unimed

THE Unimeda system of cooperatives that operates as a health plan operator, informed that it is strengthening investments in innovation and intends to contribute, by the end of the year, to BRL 75 million in technologies and new projectsa movement that includes the search for startups that have synergy with the company.

For this, the cooperative closed a partnership with the Brazilian Startup Association (Abstartups)a community of startups that brings together more than 7,000 companies, in order to closely monitor the emergence of solutions with the potential to impact the health sector.

“In an increasingly competitive market, it is essential that organizations innovate and anticipate trends. There is no way to expect different results when there is accommodation and repetition of what has been done for years”, he says. Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, president of the cooperative.

The creation of an investment fund with stakes in startups is also in the company’s plans.

Unimed has a market share of 3.8% and has more than 2 million beneficiaries. The company projects growth of 14.4% in its billing in the year, to around R$ 10.6 billion.

