Victor Pecoraro wins his daughter’s revolt and she takes clothes to throw on the street: “Garbage”

Victor Pecoraro’s daughter is outraged by her father’s attitude and takes a drastic decision

The ex-wife of the actor and heartthrob Victor Pecoraro, Renata Mullerdeclared that his eldest daughter, Sophia, was disgusted to learn of her father’s betrayal and his relationship with Rayanne Morais.

Because of this, the couple’s firstborn took a drastic step and tried to throw all his clothes into the street. Renata Mullermother of Sophia, just 12 years old, said that the girl was so angry that she almost threw everything in the trash, but she stopped the act.

“My oldest daughter saw some Stories and photos and was very angry, she was very shaken and stressed. She even took a garbage bag that she had in her drawer, went there in the bedroom and started putting all his clothes – a lot of them are still here.”, she said. Renata Muller.

“She started saying: ‘I’m going to throw it away’, ‘I’m going to put it for donation’. I said ‘no’”, revealed the ex-wife of Victor Pecoraro. “The youngest is also going through a very sensitive period with everything, cries a lot, gets too stressed… But she didn’t see any of that”, explained the children’s mother.

Renata She even made a request to her followers to leave her alone with her daughters in this troubled moment. “I ask that you don’t keep hitting, cursing people… Each one gives what he has. If one wants to mock, gloat, if he thinks it’s cool not to have empathy for others, affective responsibility and not think about anyone, that’s all right, everyone has their gift from God and mine are my daughters.”, she vented.

“I need to be at peace so I can be well so I can take care of them. Don’t send me anything else!” she asked. Renata Muller to his followers after discovering betrayal and finally marrying Victor Pecoraro.

Renata Muller also revealed that the moment is not good in his personal life since, in addition to the separation, he still had expenses with appliances breaking due to time of use. “Each hour is different, but we manage at 30. I didn’t count on these little things and extra expenses. But thank God our health is full,” she said.

PUBLICLY ASSUMED A NEW RELATIONSHIP

Victor Pecoraro is dating for real the ex of the Latin singer and assumed rayanne this last weekend. “God gave me you to take care of and to walk together in love and companionship… My wish is that your new cycle is filled with everything that is programmed by God for you to live. “, announced the heartthrob.

“I want to walk with you and make you happy every day, you make me feel good and since you came into my life I feel like a man, but blessed. Celebrating your life is celebrating my most special gift. Congratulations life”, he wished. Victor Pecoraro to your new lover.