VIDEO: Police find missing elderly couple from Tupaciguara | Mining Triangle

The elderly couple who had been missing since Tuesday (2) were found this Thursday (4) by the Civil Police. Luiz, 78 years old, and Celma, 74, would have suffered an accident on the way home after medical consultation in Uberlândia. O The car in which the couple was was found lying in a ditch near km 70 of the BR-452 and covered by foliage and vines.

According to the case delegate, Diego de Moraesthey are fine, but it is still not possible to inform the cause of the disappearance.

Selma, missing elderly woman from Tupaciguara

“Apparently they are doing well, they are receiving medical treatment and we are investigating the circumstances of the disappearance. Let’s wait for their rehabilitation to hear from them. I’m going to the Polyclinic to find out the reason for the disappearance”said the delegate.

According to the Fire Department, the elderly woman managed to get out of the vehicle and reach the side of the highway, where she was found by two people passing by. They welcomed the elderly woman and called the military.

“When we arrived, we found Mrs. Celma sitting in a vehicle. She was conscious, oriented and quite dehydrated due to the time she was inside the vehicle? Mr. Luiz was still inside the vehicle”, said sergeant Júlio César, from the Corps of Firefighters.

Car inside a ditch covered by foliage on the banks of the BR-452

Luiz and Celma, couple who disappeared on the way from Uberlândia to Tupaciguara

The merchant couple Luiz and Celma disappeared while returning from a medical appointment in Uberlândia, last Tuesday (2). Their car was last seen going through a toll booth and then a gas station on BR-365, around 4pm on Tuesday (2).

On Wednesday (3), the task force formed by the Fire Department, Ecovias do Cerrado concessionaire, Military and Civil Police, ended the search on BR-452 until the entrance to Tupaciguara. The decision came after a call was identified from the cell phone of one of the disappeared, in a district of Uberlândia, in the late afternoon.

“We received this information from the security forces involved in the searches, from this cell signal in a region close to Uberlândia. Based on this data, the investigations continue with the Civil Police”said Júlio César, sergeant of the Fire Department.

According to the PM, there was information that the car, a red Space Fox, with license plate ABJ 7545, would have headed towards Monte Alegre de Minas, which is a different stretch of the way to Tupaciguara.

The couple's car was last seen when passing a gas station on BR-365

A task force was set up by the Fire Department, the Ecovias do Cerrado concessionaire and the Military Police to try to locate the missing, including using a helicopter and drones. However, the search ended on Wednesday afternoon, after a call was identified from the cell phone of one of the missing in a district of Uberlândia late Wednesday afternoon.

The elderly couple’s son-in-law, Raimundo Ramos, commented on the anguish for more concrete information.

“We are worried about everything that is happening. Today the helicopter was called for searches and we didn’t have any kind of results. We have no idea what happened, why, it’s a big void even with all the effort put in these last 24 hours,” he said.

This Thursday morning, Triangle security forces met to define a search strategy for the missing couple. Shortly after the meeting ended, the elderly were found alive on BR-452.