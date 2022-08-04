Video shows reaction of witnesses

A video recorded the reaction of witnesses after lawyer Antônio Carlos Juliano, 63, was beaten to death in the early hours of Saturday (30), at a concert by singer Fábio Jr. in Sorocaba (SP). “Wow, he died!”, shouted one of the women who tried to help him while he was bloodied on the floor and without showing any reaction.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Antônio Carlos Juliano was described by friends and relatives as a caring and high-spirited person in reports of the moments that preceded the aggressions on the show. A father of two and married for 39 years, he used to post photos at parties with his wife on his social media profile.

A family friend reported contact with the victim during the show, which took place at Clube de Campo de Sorocaba. “He had so much fun at the show. He passed by our table, played with us,” she reported. “He was so happy,” commented another friend, referring to the show. “He really was. He was always synonymous with happiness, love, partnership,” said Vivian Juliano, the lawyer’s niece.

On her Instagram profile, she even posted a video that recorded her uncle’s joy during the presentation of the song “Alma Gêmea”, one of Fábio Jr’s hits.

“I was at the table next to his. Without a doubt, he was the happiest guy on the show. If it’s any consolation, he had more fun than anyone else. My sincere feelings and may God comfort the whole family”, wrote businessman Marcos Brito.

how was the case

In a report, the Military Police reported having been called at around 1:44 am last Saturday because of a fight. At the scene, agents were informed that Leandro Luiz Manrique, 42, had punched and kicked Antônio Carlos Juliano.

The perpetrator of the crime was restrained by witnesses at the scene. The suspect was arrested in the act by the police and claimed that the aggression started after a push by Antônio.

A witness heard by the police confirmed that he witnessed when Leandro punched and stepped on the elderly man’s head. And she reported that she had to immobilize him to wait for the police to arrive, as the aggressor tried to flee after seeing the injuries caused to the victim.

Leandro underwent a custody hearing and had his preventive detention decreed.

O UOL did not locate the aggressor’s legal representatives so that they could position themselves on the case.

On his official Instagram profile, singer Fábio Jr. said that he sympathized “very much with the families involved in this fatality, wishing mourning and peace at this moment”.

In a note released on social media, Clube de Campo de Sorocaba “deeply regretted what happened” and said that it will provide support to the victim’s family.