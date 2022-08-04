Viih Tube finds out he has anemia: “My exams were pretty bad” – Who

+



Viih Tube (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Viih Tube told his followers in videos on Instagram, this Wednesday (3), that he has anemia. The 21-year-old influencer and ex-BBB star said she was feeling very tired and yellow-eyed when she decided to take tests and discovered the condition.

“I was in doubt whether to tell you this or not, because it’s kind of personal, but I tell you everything in such a natural and open way here, that I think it’s even an alert for you to do health check-ups, exams always, watch your body, the signs,” she began.

Viih declared that young girls are his biggest audience on social networks and, therefore, he wants to use his report as an example for them. “We think that with young people nothing happens, right? That they will get drunk on the weekend, they won’t sleep or eat properly, they won’t do physical exercise”, he opined.

The influencer explained what she felt. “I was very sleepy. And my mother noticed that the inside of my eye was kind of yellowish. I went for a check-up and found out I’m anemic. My exams were really bad,” she said.

She assured that she is now taking care of herself and taking vitamins, as her body was “completely deregulated”. In addition, she has improved her diet. “I’m eating a lot of liver, beets. I was noticing that at my lunch, the salad was just for garnish, just the Eliezer that took a little. And these are things that make a difference in your day, you eat well, make your plate more colorful with vegetables. Anyway, folks, don’t let it get to that point.”

Viih even joked that he knows he’s not always a “good example”, but that he wants to change that. “Take care of food, do some physical activity. I hate gym, for example, but I do other things that make me feel good, like squash, tap dancing. It’s not just weight training, working out your butt, it’s the fact that you’re active and moving your body. Take care of your health. I know that right now I’m not much of an example to say this, but I want to be. And that’s why I’m going to try hard”, he concluded.