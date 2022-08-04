Viviane Araújo shows maternity test and surprises: “dazzling”

In the final stretch of pregnancy, Viviane Araújo posed in a daring maternity shoot

The actress Viviane Araújo, in the final stretch of her pregnancy, surprised fans by appearing dazzling in a beautiful maternity shoot. The famous is married to businessman Guilherme Militão, since 2020. Together they will be parents of little Joaquim, the couple’s first child.

She and her husband announced their pregnancy in February this year. To fulfill their dream of being parents, the couple opted for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. In addition to egg donation, a technique that consists of using eggs from an anonymous donor of childbearing age.

After a few attempts, the procedure worked and Viviane Araújo very excited, she celebrated that she would be a mother, at 47 years of age. Since then, the artist has shared her daily life with Joaquim’s mother.

Last week, the Carnival muse enchanted internet users by organizing a very different party to celebrate the arrival of her baby. Taking advantage of the festivities of the months of June and July, Vivi surprised with a baby shower with the theme of June.

The decoration included bonfires, prints and all the joy of the celebrations of the festivity of São João. She even appeared in character dressed in a typical June outfit, leaving only her eight-month-old belly on display.

Until the little one comes into the world, Viviane Araújo continues to show details of motherhood in photos beyond exciting. This Tuesday afternoon (02), the muse of Salgueiro and Mancha Verde, enchanted the internet by posing in a charming rehearsal.

In the photo shared on the artist’s social networks, she appears splendid without any garment. In the caption of the publication, an emotional Vivi wrote: “Mãe do Joca”. The beautiful click earned many compliments. The actress’ famous fans and friends quickly filled the beautiful record with many loving messages.

Presenter Sabrina Sato declared: “Mother of life, mother queen”. “Goddess”, melted the actress Juliana Alves. “Beautiful”, said actress Adriana Bombom. An internet user wished: “May Joaquim come lavishing health”. One follower defined it: “Stunning”.

