Volcano explodes near Iceland’s capital; watch video | World

A volcano erupted on the outskirts of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, on Wednesday (3). Video footage shows lava rising from the earth.

The eruption took place about 40 kilometers from Reykjavik, near Mount Fagradalsfjall, where, in 2021, a volcano had been erupting for six months.

“An eruption has started near Fagradalsfjall. The exact location has not yet been confirmed,” said the Meteorological Institute, which tracks seismic activity.

1 of 1 Lava erupts from Fagradalsfjall volcano, Iceland, on August 3, 2022 — Photo: Saul Loeb/Reuters Lava erupts from Fagradalsfjall volcano, Iceland, on August 3, 2022 (Photo: Saul Loeb/Reuters)

Although there is no ash column, the Institute warned that “it is possible to detect contamination, due to the emission of gases”.

No flights have been affected so far, the national airport authority said. There is a red light that prohibits aircraft from flying over the site (however, helicopters were sent to analyze the situation).

Country has 32 volcanic systems

Mount Fagradalsfjall belongs to the Krysuvik volcanic system of the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland.

Iceland has 32 volcanic systems considered active, the most in all of Europe.