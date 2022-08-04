VW Gol is again the best seller and surpasses Fiat Strada

In the month of November, Volkswagen will end Gol production after 42 years. In recent days, we have even published in the Car Journal exclusive projections of the farewell edition “Final Edition”. But the all-time champion of the German brand will retire very well, thank you. In July, the popular hatchback was the best-selling vehicle in the country, surpassing the Fiat Stradawhich has led month-over-month sales since early 2021.

In addition, the VW Gol also added more licenses than the Hyundai HB20 last month, precisely when the South Korean brand’s compact was restyled. In this way, the VW veteran outdid himself once again, selling nearly 12,000 units. Meanwhile, the Italian brand’s pickup had about 10,000 sales.

Another model that had a significant recovery was the Chevrolet Onix, which was outside the “top 10” for June. This time, the hatch made in Gravataí (RS) occupied the third position on the list, with 8,837 registrations. In turn, the Onix Plus sedan also reappeared at the top, and ranked fifth. Thus, the fourth position went to the HB20, which has just been restyled. However, the difference to the Chevrolet hatch was little, with 8,156 units.

From the sixth position, which was with the Fiat Argo – after disappearing from the “top 15” in June – the ranking rescued models that had not appeared in sales for a while. This is the case, for example, of the Volkswagen Voyage. Like Gol, the entry-level sedan will soon be discontinued in Brazil, but it had a surprising performance and managed to stay in 11th place, with 4,776 units. already the Renault Kwidwhich has been facing ups and downs in registrations, dropped from 9th to 12th position, with about 4,500 registrations.

And the SUVs?

Even with nearly half of overall car sales in 2022, SUVs suffered a slight drop in July. Thus, they appear only from the 7th place with the Chevrolet Tracker. The model even recovered from the fall after spending some time on the rise. Behind him, in eighth, appears the Fiat Pulse. Although not cheap (from R$ 95,290 in the Drive 1.3 version), the small SUV made in Betim (MG) operates in a promising segment.

Then another surprise. O Nissan Kicks, which had not been in the “top 10” for a long time, was the 9th place. then comes Hyundai Crete and the duo Compass and Renegadegives Jeep. It is worth saying that the VW T-Crosswhich ranked fourth in June, does not even appear in the ranking below.

The 15 best-selling models in the ranking in July 2022:

1st) VW Gol – 11,925 units

– 11,925 units 2nd) Fiat Strada – 10,897 units

– 10,897 units 3rd) Chevrolet Onix – 8,837 units

– 8,837 units 4) Hyundai HB20 – 8,156 units

– 8,156 units 5th) Chevrolet Onix Plus – 8,135 units

– 8,135 units 6th) Fiat Argo – 6,103 units

– 6,103 units 7th) Chevrolet Tracker – 5,998 units

– 5,998 units 8) Fiat Pulse – 5,300 units

– 5,300 units 9th) Nissan Kicks – 5,221 units

– 5,221 units 10th) Hyundai Crete – 5,125 units

– 5,125 units 11th) VW Voyage – 4,776 units

– 4,776 units 12th) Renault Kwid – 4,489 units

– 4,489 units 13th) Jeep Compass – 4,402 units

– 4,402 units 14th) Fiat Toro – 4,333 units

– 4,333 units 15th) Jeep Renegade – 4,264 units

Brand ranking

The list of brands has not undergone major changes. THE Fiat, for example, remains the absolute market leader. This month, it sold 35,680 units in total and, thus, had a 21.10% share. The second and third place are still disputed by the Volkswagen and General Motors. But, unlike the previous month, the GM closed in front, leaving third place for the German brand. Respectively, they sold 27,938 and 27,412 units.

In the other positions, we find Toyota, Hyundai and Renaultwhich overthrew the Jeep and left the utility maker in seventh place. Then comes the Nissana Honda and the Peugeot. However, it is possible to foresee that the Japanese mark should rise in the coming weeks with the launch of the new HR-V, which has just entered pre-sale. The dispute went like this:

1st) Fiat: 35,680 (21.10%)

35,680 (21.10%) 2) General Motors: 27,938 (16.52%)

27,938 (16.52%) 3rd) Volkswagen: 27,412 (16.21%)

27,412 (16.21%) 4th) Toyota: 16,745 (9.90%)

16,745 (9.90%) 5th) Hyundai: 14,309 (8.46%)

14,309 (8.46%) 6th) Renault: 11,259 (6.66%)

11,259 (6.66%) 7th) Jeep: 10,170 (6.01%)

10,170 (6.01%) 8th) Nissan: 6,312 (3.73%)

6,312 (3.73%) 9th) Honda: 3,975 (2.35%)

3,975 (2.35%) 10th) Peugeot: 3,495 (2.07%)

resuming market

The new car market continues to struggle because of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. And this is increasingly clear in the July registration numbers, according to the Fenabrave – federation of dealers. Compared to the previous month (June), there was a slight increase of 2.20% in deliveries. Thus, the difference in sales was minimal, totaling 169,093 units, compared to 165,470 in the sixth month of the year. Anyway, the second semester promises better numbers. And it will be reinforced by the reduced IPIwhich was enacted last week.

