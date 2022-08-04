Wagner has 38%; Roberto Cláudio has 28% and Elmano, 13%

Ipespe poll for the Government of Ceará shows the opposition candidate Captain Wagner (União Brasil) leading the dispute with 38% of the voting intentions. He is followed by former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio (PDT), who has 28%, and PT member Elmano Freitas (PT), with 13%. The numbers refer to stimulated research, when the interviewer offers options. The research was commissioned by THE PEOPLE and is the first to show the state’s electoral scenario after the break between PDT and PT.

Following appear Zé Batista (PSTU), with 1%, and Serley Leal (UP) who was mentioned, but did not reach 1% of the voting intentions. The then candidate of Psol, Adelita Monteiro, was among the names presented during the survey, but announced the withdrawal of the candidacy last Wednesday, 3, after announcing support for the PT. Chico Malta (PCB) was on the list, but was not mentioned.

Voters who intend to vote blank or null, those who said they did not vote for any of the candidates and those who did not know or did not respond add up to 19%.

Ipespe Ceará Survey (Stimulated)



Captain Wagner (UB): 38%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 28%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 13%

Adelita Monteiro (PSOL) 1%*

Zé Batista (PSTU): 1%

Serley Leal (UP): 0

None/White/Null: 11%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 8%

Adelita Monteiro (PSOL) was a candidate for government during the research, but announced the withdrawal of her name from the race this week. In the Stimulated Research, the name of Chico Malta (PCB) was on the list but was not mentioned by the interviewees.

SEE SENATE NUMBERS

The maximum estimated margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95.5%. The survey was conducted from July 30 to August 2. Ipespe heard a thousand people aged 16 or over in all regions of Ceará, by telephone, via the Cati Ipespe system. The survey was contracted by O POVO and is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers BR-03845/2022 and CE-01693/2022.

spontaneous

In the spontaneous poll, when the interviewer does not present candidate options, Captain Wagner leads with 28% of the voting intentions. Roberto Cláudio has 12% of the electorate’s preference and Elmano Freitas has 8%. In this scenario, voters who intend to vote white or null, those who said they did not vote for any of the candidates and those who did not know or did not respond add up to 48%.

Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) and governor Izolda Cela (PDT) were mentioned in the spontaneous poll, but they are not candidates for state government in this year’s elections.

Research Ipespe Ceará (Spontaneous)



Captain Wagner (UB): 28%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 12%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 8%

Camilo Santana (PT) 3%*

Izolda Cela (PDT) (1%)*

Adelita Monteiro (PSOL) 0*

None/White/Null: 3%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 45%

Adelita Monteiro (PSOL) was a candidate for government during the survey, but withdrew from the dispute and announced support for the PT. Candidates Zé Batista (PSTU) and Serley Leal (UP) were not mentioned in the spontaneous survey.

