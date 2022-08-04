Wanessa Camargo’s ex appears with her children: “big changes”

Wanessa Camargo’s ex, Marcus Buaiz, ​​vents while posing with his children

The entrepreneur Marcus Buaizex-husband of the singer Vanessa Camargo, made an emotional statement to his two sons. The boys José Marcus, aged ten, and João Francisco, aged eight, spent a few days with their famous father during the last school holidays. In fact, the duo split between the days of outings with their father and mother.

Vanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz were together for 17 years. In mid-May, the former couple officially announced their separation. The end of the marriage was shrouded in rumours. Without publicly detailing how the sharing of custody of the children was decided, both the businessman and the singer shared on their social networks this past July, moments with their children.

The artist traveled with her heirs to a luxurious resort and also enjoyed a few days in the quiet of the countryside, both trips were in the state of Goiás. Marcus Buaiz, ​​on the other hand, had fun with the heirs in his new mansion, acquired after the separation, and even revealed that José Marcus and João Francisco gained a new pet to keep company in the new residence.

“The holidays are coming to an end, but great times are ahead! I love you unconditionally,” said the ex-husband of Vanessa Camargo by posting a video with their children. In the recording, Marcus Buaiz asks the youngest: “And you, João, what do you want to be when you grow up? The boy answers on the can: “Fireman”. The father then says proudly: “Very cool to be a firefighter. I really admire the firefighters profession.” The boys hug their father and thank the businessman for the moments together.

The businessman’s followers praised Marcus’ attitude with his children. “Example of big daddy”, declared one netizen. Another follower said: “What a beautiful father-son relationship. Keep going like this, you will reap beautiful fruits… Love, understanding make the little ones become great men of good”. And yet another highlighted: “Moments of great change and a lot of love. Congratulations on the boys!”

