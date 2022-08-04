“We have a beautiful family and we decided to take our children for a walk”

The singer explained to followers that he did not resume the relationship and also said that the two were together only during the trip with their children.

MC Poze do Rodo took a trip alongside his ex-wife Vivianne Noronha and the couple’s three children. The tour in Paraty made the artist’s fans think that he had resumed his relationship with Vivianne. The rumors moved social networks and the singer made a point of speaking out to deny the information.

The singer explained to followers that he did not resume the relationship and also said that the two were together only during the trip with their children: “No, no troops, Vivianne and I did not come back. We have a beautiful family and we decided to take our kids for a walk. Simple as that!” he said.

The pair split in September 2021, when Vivianne was pregnant with the couple’s third child. This is not the first time that rumors of a possible return of the funkeiro and Vivi have surfaced. In March, the two traveled to Portugal, taking advantage of the fact that the singer would have some performances in the country.

During the trip, the two stated that they were trying to reconcile to resume their relationship. However, a short time later, they revealed that they would not continue the romance, but that they would maintain respect because of the three children they had together: Laura, Júlia and Miguel.