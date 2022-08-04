‘We will not allow a genocider to seize the Brazilian flag’, says Lula in Piauí

Former President Lula, the PT candidate for the Planalto Palace, said this Wednesday 3rd that Brazil is experiencing a worse scenario than in 2003, when he first came to power. In an act in Teresina (PI), he also criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and defended that the people do not allow the former captain to appropriate the country’s flag.

In the capital of Piauí, Lula was accompanied, among others, by the PT candidate for government, Rafael Fonteles, and the party’s candidate for the Senate, Wellington Dias.

“We will not allow a genocider who is there in Brasilia and has not shed a tear for almost 700,000 people who died [de Covid-19] seize the Brazilian flag, because the Brazilian flag belongs to the Brazilian people”, said the former president. “The citizen who is there is not prepared to govern this country.”

In stating that the situation in 2022 is worse than in 2003, when he succeeded Fernando Henrique Cardoso in the presidency, Lula mentioned unemployment, inflation, interest rates and the prices of essential items, such as rice, beans and fuels.

“Don’t worry about my 76 years old. People only age when they don’t have a cause, and I have one: it’s once again proving to the world and to the Brazilian elite that the people will eat three times a day, work, have a salary increase and be able to lead a dignified life.”

Lula also criticized the Electoral PEC, creating temporary benefits and serving as an attempt to give Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign survival.

Enacted by the National Congress in July, the text establishes a state of emergency and releases 41.25 billion reais from the Expenditure Ceiling until the end of this year for the expansion of Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher, the creation of aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers, the financing of free public transport for the elderly, compensation to states that grant tax credits for ethanol and the reinforcement of the Alimenta Brasil program.

“Not an easy task [vencer a eleição], because it is the fight of a group of parties and a man against the Brazilian State. Bolsonaro has just made a change in the Constitution, distributing 41 billion until December. It’s only until December”, highlighted the PT. “He thinks that the people are cattle, and we have to say: put the money in our account and we will buy what to eat, what to wear, what we need, but if he thinks that this money will buy votes, on the day October 2nd, we have to give Bolsonaro a banana.”

A Quaest poll released this Wednesday shows that Lula has 44% of voting intentions and leads the presidential race. With the result, PT is numerically ahead, but technically tied with the sum of all other candidates monitored by the survey (42%). The index would be on the verge of confirming Lula’s chances of winning in the first round.

In second, Bolsonaro appears, with 32%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) shows stability in third place and gathers 5% of the electorate’s preference. Already Simone Tebet (MDB), the bet of the so-called third way, got the same 2% of André Janones (Avante). O coach Pablo Marçal (PROS) is the other candidate to score in the poll, with 1% of voting intentions.