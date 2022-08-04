web is full of reports about bad dates

Actor Caio Castro, 33, gave a lot to talk about after telling the podcast ‘Your Brother’ that he is bothered by having to pay the bill on dates. “It bothers me a lot this feeling of having to support, having to pay… I don’t have to do f***ing shit,” he said.

Since then, celebrities such as Felipe Neto, Jojo Todynho, Deolane Bezerra and Mariana Rios have disagreed with the actor’s speech. And of course the internet didn’t let it go.

Target of other controversies involving homophobia, disrespect for environmental practices and even fights with other celebrities, the actor’s opinion on how to act on dates was the starting point for several testimonies about bad dates on Twitter. All the tweets prove that when it’s time to pay the bill, many suitors run away.

Among them, this girl says that the first time she went out with her current husband, in 2003, the two were afraid that the payment would be refused, because he had a dirty name. And the story became a comic strip:

this man paying bill reminded me of the guy I was into in 2003 and that on the first date he pulled me out of the restaurant after paying because I had my name on serasa and was afraid of refusing the check. then the cell phone rang: in his haste, he hadn’t signed the check. this guy is my husband lol — raquel cozer (@raqcozer) July 28, 2022

And it has every argument stuck. This one blamed cryptocurrency yields.

And I already had to pay because the guy invented that the cryptocurrency didn’t yield that day — Helena Tiburtino (@mhtiburtino) July 28, 2022

There were also people who paid for that love affair with a loyalty card or even asked for a discount for being part of the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil). And they made the companions ashamed, of course!

you guys talking all day about paying for dinner and I only remember the guy who took me to the motel and didn’t pay because he presented a loyalty card on the way out — Rapha Pregnolati (@raphapregnolati) July 28, 2022

I’m going to expose myself here and maybe then I’ll delete it, but: I already went to the motel with a lawyer who, when paying, asked for the discount in partnership with the OAB, mortah — bella (@petalaneon) July 28, 2022

Speaking of the thousand excuses for not paying the bill, there was also a story of those who pretend to be able to afford the date, but actually lie about the consummation.

I went out with a guy who said I could consume the drinks from the minibar at will, he would pay for them then filled them all at the tap and told the reception that he didn’t consume anything.

I died of shame. — ?Venus? (@Gatti_Mai) July 28, 2022

I remember now that the guy I was with used the soap and then put the soap back in the bag, melted the end of the plastic with the lighter and “sealed” it again so he wouldn’t pay for the soap — crazy freak (@costafsabrina) July 28, 2022

And you have to play the game, yes, but then you regret it and charge even the cents.

watching this story of Caio Castro, I only remember the guy I was who charged me 30 cents — ? ?? (@lariiul) July 31, 2022

Lucky for those who count on a little financial help from their partner when they are tight, but want to hang out together.

Taking the cue, this one remembered the fiction story The Twilight Saga, a series of 5 films in the fantasy and romance genres, released between 2008 and 2012 in cinema and based on the American author Stephenie Meyer.

The films star Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. In them, the vampire couple Bella and Edward live great adventures. Despite obstacles and fears, he was always a gentleman and paid the bill.

in the books, bella always complaining that edward took her to a fancy restaurant and paid the bill when he didn’t even eat

the terror of caio castro — ana luisa (@asatwilight) July 31, 2022

Actor Caio Castro, after a retraction note on his Instagram, took advantage of the controversy to ask for donations of basic food baskets for “those who need it”.

“A lot has been said about my name these last few days about the great controversy of the man having to pay the bill or not. Many different opinions. It generated a very big controversy in relation to that. My name was involved. this flag”.

So, he ended up trying to turn the controversy into something aggregating: “I leave the bank account and make a point of buying basic baskets for people who need food these days. Once again, you have no obligation, do it if you want”.

He promises to show the amount raised.