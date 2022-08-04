What are the 8 movies and series missing from Marvel Phase 6? Find it out:

Marvel Studios made history again at San Diego Comic Con late last month. After all, the studio returned to face-to-face events giving a real show. Revealing never-before-seen content from upcoming 2022 releases such as She-Hulk and black panther 2.

Like the first 2023 movies like Ant-Man 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, projects that have already finished filming for a while. But it did not stop there! And then came a veritable hail of announcements with the full MCU Phase 5 schedule.

Taking everyone by surprise, Kevin Feige freaked out and decided to reveal the PHASE 6! However, here he was extremely cautious but did enough to leave fans ecstatic. That’s because he only revealed 3 Phase 6 movies, but those are already worth 600.

we are talking about Fantastic Fourwhich arrives at the end of 2024, opening Phase 6. While we will have Avengers: Kang Dynasty in May 2025. And soon after, in November, secret wars enough to CLOSE Phase 6!

But a very important detail: the Phase 6 calendar revealed at the event has 8 open DATES. So, we have 8 movies and/or series that haven’t been revealed yet, but they’re definitely in the MCU’s plans.

Theories and speculation aside, we should have more news on some of these projects NEXT MONTH with D23!

As fans know, Marvel Studios develops a new reboot of the Fantastic Four since 2020, which at San Diego Comic-Con finally got a release date: November 2024.

Previously, the reboot would be helmed by director Jon Watts, director of the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland. But later, Marvel announced Watts’ departure from the project, with the director justifying that he needed to take a break from hero movies.

Filming on the new Fantastic Four is still expected to begin in 2023 and the announcement of the new director, in addition to casting news, will take place later this year, probably at D23, which takes place in September.

Marvel has a confirmed presence at the Disney event on the 10th, it is entirely possible that there will be big announcements about the team’s new film. But before that, a new rumor has been going viral on the internet.

The GFR states that Henry Cavill, an actor known for giving life to Superman, has already signed with Marvel to star in one of their films. And according to the site, everything points to the role being played by Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic.

For some time now, there have been indications that John Krasinski would be nothing more than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that the variant of the MCU’s main reality, Earth-616, would be played by another actor.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Fantastic Four will be a Marvel Studios reboot, the team’s first film to be produced by the studio. There is no release date yet. The characters have had three film adaptations, two of medium success, and one a failure.

The unanimity is that no film has honored the characters in the way they deserve. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is expected to finally get it! Announced in December 2020, director Jon Watts (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy) HAS LEFT helm of the film! His replacement has yet to be announced.

Still without a cast, the film is CONFIRMED to hit theaters on the day November 8, 2024. In addition to officially being the start of Phase 6 of the MCU!

Read ALL ABOUT Fantastic Four!