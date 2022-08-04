What is ‘resga’? Understand the expression that names the series with Alice Wegmann

There are a lot of people out there wondering what a “resga” is. The word that gives title to the new Globoplay series starring Alice Wegmann is a regional expression used by residents of Midwest states to express astonishment or admiration for something.

Widely used in Goiás, the slang can be equivalent to interjections such as “caramba”, “vixi”, “eita”, “putz” or even the “sinister” used by cariocas. Here’s an example of a sentence with that term: “Rensga, you managed to go ten minutes without breathing underwater.” Or: “Rensga, I can’t believe she did that.” The expression is sometimes shortened to “ren”.

In the series’ plot, “Rensga hits” is the name of Marlene’s company (played by Deborah Secco), competitor of Helena Maravilha’s (Fabiana Karla) production company, Joia Maravilha Records. Houses of composition of country music and forró are very common in Goiânia.

Deborah Secco and Fabiana Karla in “Rensga Hits!” Photo: Disclosure

Riding a ride on the feminine force that took the sertanejo universe by storm — with names like Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa, Simone & Simaria —, “Rensga Hits!” celebrates femininity at the same time as it brings up discussions present in this universe.

By putting on the screen the story of five women, which sometimes refers to episodes that happened with real characters, the series created by Carolina Alckmin and Denis Nielsen, with general direction by Leandro Neri and his direction with Carolina Durão, addresses themes such as machismo and the wage gap between men and women.