What is the difference between the types of 5G internet? | Technology

The main 5G band went into operation in the city of São Paulo this Thursday (4). It is she who holds the “ standalone ” (self-sufficient, in English) or SA also known as the “pure” version of the fifth generation of mobile internet.

In addition to it, it is possible to connect to 5G in the “non-standalone” (NSA), which uses part of the 4G infrastructure. There is also the “DSS” (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing), which some operators have come to advertise as “5G” since 2020, but which only uses the 4G structure.

The novelty now is the 3.5 GHz band, which is considered the main “avenue” for data circulation in 5G. But it is not available to anyone with a mobile phone that supports the network. In São Paulo, for example, 5G coverage will be 25% of the urban areaaccording to the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems (Gaispi).

5G ‘standalone’ and ‘non-standalone’

The SA and NSA versions use antennas and frequencies dedicated to 5G, but in the case of the latter, there is a sharing of the network core used in 4G.

The network core is a set of servers responsible for data processing that happens after the cell phone connects to an antenna.

By using a 4G core in the 5G network, operators take advantage of part of the infrastructure that already exists to offer the signal in a shorter period of time. This strategy lowers the cost for companies and allows the signal to be compatible with more devices. Therefore, 5G NSA still prevails in the world.

According to the GSMA, which represents mobile operators around the world, 70 countries offered 5G internet in January this year, but only 16 had the SA version.

For the average person, the 5G NSA offers virtually the same advantages over mobile as the SA in terms of connection speed, says Eduardo Tude, president of Teleco, a telecommunications consulting firm.

“In both types of 5G, the equipment that goes in the cell antenna and that gives this much higher speed is the same. Today, for the user it is indifferent”, he explains.

The big advantage of SA over NSA is in latency, which is the minimum response time between a device and internet servers – that “delay” that happens in video calls, for example.

With the so-called “ultra-low” latency, close to zero, 5G SA will be able to carry out, in the future, when its structure is expanded, the revolution promised by 5G.

5G SA and 5G NSA give the possibility to download and send data faster than the DSS connection, sold since 2020 by some operators as “5G”.

DSS is a frequency-sharing technique that uses the 4G spectrum to offer more speed, even if the full potential of 5G is not reached. In the first quarter of 2022, 5G DSS recorded 51.7 Mbps (megabits per second) versus 4G’s 21.6 Mbpsaccording to an OpenSignal report.

The expectation is that 5G SA and 5G NSA will reach speeds between 1 and 10 Gbps. But everything can vary depending on the region, the operator and even the time when a person accesses the network.