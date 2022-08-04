What is the risk of getting smallpox from monkeys in everyday activities? – 02/08/2022

The appearance of skin lesions is the most common symptom of monkeypox, a disease caused by the virus. monkeypox which already has more than 20,000 cases worldwide — 1,369 of them in Brazil, according to the most recent data from the Ministry of Health.

These sores start out as flat, reddish patches and usually evolve into more voluminous blisters, which then fill with a yellowish liquid, form a “scab” and fall off. Very infectious, they are the main means of transmission of the disease in the current outbreak.

The anus, genitals, face, hands, and the lining of the mouth (such as the gums) are some areas of the body where blisters can appear. Before that, it is also possible to have a fever, a severe headache, swollen lymph nodes (“tongue”), back pain and muscle pain.

Scientists are still conducting studies to find out whether the virus can also be transmitted when the patient is asymptomatic. But it is already known that from the moment symptoms appear until the rashes have completely healed and a new layer of skin forms, there is a risk of contagion.

The disease is transmitted by close contact with an infected person, especially if there is contact with these lesions. It is also possible to contract the virus through respiratory secretions, body fluids, or objects, tissues and surfaces used by the infected individual. Understand below the risk of catching monkeypox in different daily activities.

Monkeypox itch goes through different stages until skin lesions form Image: UKHSA

Sexual practices increase the risk of contagion through intimate and prolonged contact

To date, monkeypox is not classified as an STI (sexually transmitted infection), because it is not yet known whether seminal and vaginal fluids are capable of transmitting the virus. But infectious disease specialists are observing that intense and prolonged contact between bodies during sexual practices seems to facilitate the transmission of the disease.

A study of New England Journal of Medicinewhich analyzed samples from more than 520 infections in 16 countries from April to June 2022, indicates that in 95% of cases the virus was transmitted through “sexual activity”.

The alert is for oral, anal and vaginal sex, in addition to touching the genitals (penis, testicles, lips and vagina) or anus of a person with the disease. Since the lesions can also be present in other regions of the body, such as the arms and legs, condoms are not enough to prevent contagion.

Creating stigmas and prejudices around monkeypox harms the fight against the disease, experts say Image: GETTY IMAGES

Health authorities consider it important that men who have sex with men are especially aware of the risk of transmitting monkeypox, since the group currently accounts for a large part of the recorded cases of the disease.

However, they warn that the trend is for the pathogen to increasingly spread to other groups and that care must be taken not to create stigmas or prejudices around the virus, as this jeopardizes the fight against the outbreak, as anyone, regardless of of gender and sexual orientation, is at risk of contracting monkeypox.

Many countries have already recorded cases of the disease among children, for example, as is the case in Brazil.

“As we are not talking about an STI, but a virus in which transmission occurs from person to person through prolonged intimate contact, the possibility of affecting different populations is very great, hence this worldwide concern”, says infectious disease specialist Rafael Galliezwhich is part of the work group organized at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) to diagnose cases of monkeypox and reduce the disease transmission chain.

“We need to expand the notion that this outbreak has been expanding with an inter-human transmission sustained by skin-to-skin contact”, he says.

Kissing, massage and melee sports can also promote direct contact with wounds.

Sex isn’t the only way to come into direct contact with monkeypox injuries.

“Intimate and prolonged contact with injuries can also happen through a hug, kiss, a massage session or an MMA fight. [modalidade de esporte de combate que incluem tanto golpes de combate em pé quanto técnicas de luta no chão]”, exemplifies Galliez, who is also a professor of infectious diseases at UFRJ and a physician at the São Sebastião State Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Touching contaminated sheets, clothing, and towels

Clothing, sheets or towels that have been used by a person with monkeypox and that have not been disinfected are a potential route of transmission of the virus. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Galliez cites a catastrophic fact in human history to illustrate how the virus can also be transmitted through newly contaminated fabrics: in the 19th century, North American and British colonists delivered changes of clothes and sheets to individuals infected with smallpox (which belongs to to the same family as monkeypox) to indigenous peoples in order to decimate them.

Touching objects, fabrics (clothes, sheets or towels) and sex toys that have been used by a person with monkeypox and that have not been disinfected is a potential route of transmission of the virus. This is because pus and crusts from lesions may be present on these surfaces.

Risk is low in casual conversation

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that scientists are still studying how common is the transmission of monkeypox through the respiratory tract (saliva, for example), or if there is any stage of the infection where a person with symptoms can be more likely to spread the virus this way.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), what is known so far is that transmission by respiratory particles often requires prolonged personal contact, which puts health professionals, family members and other close contacts of people at greater risk. active cases.

“It’s not enough to just exchange a word with the person, that’s why we talk in intimate and prolonged contact. In the case of monkeypox, time is also an important factor”, explains Galliez.

Although the risk of infection of monkeypox through the respiratory tract is considered low compared to other pathologies, such as covid-19, experts consider that care for groups at greater risk for the development of the disease, such as immunosuppressed, pregnant and children, should be intensified.

This Monday (1), a technical note from the Ministry of Health recommends that pregnant, puerperal and breastfeeding women keep using masks due to the outbreak of the disease, in addition to staying away from people with symptoms and using condoms in all sexual relations.

It is unlikely to get infected by touching doorknobs or trying on clothes

“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, people are worried that they can catch the disease by touching the banister or doorknobs, but that’s not what we’re seeing with monkeypox and there’s no evidence that these surfaces are an important mechanism of infection. transmission of the disease”, says Álvaro Costa, an infectious disease specialist at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

According to the doctor, the contagion is also unlikely to happen when trying on clothes that were previously tried on by an infected person, in a store, for example. This is because the infected individual certainly did not rub the garment on his own lesions, as he would with his bath towel, and the time that this garment remained on his body was short (unlike the sheet where the person sleeps, for example).

On public transport or on a plane, risk depends on direct contact with injuries

This week, the publication of a doctor who was on the Madrid subway, in Spain, went viral on Twitter and came across a passenger with signs on his legs characteristic of monkeypox. The man was wearing shorts and, therefore, with exposed injuries. “How many people can he make sick??? I have no idea”, stated Arturo Henriques in the report. “Now I go on the subway trying to balance myself, not touching anything, let alone sitting.”

According to Costa, from HC-FMUSP, the greatest risk of contracting the disease in cases like this would not be when touching the subway seats or handrails where the passenger passed, but when touching their injuries. Therefore, wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts can be a way to reduce the risk of contagion by monkeypox on public transport, says the expert.

“We are talking about a skin-to-skin contact disease, and skin that is uncovered. The risk of transmission from a person with lesions, but whose skin is covered, is theoretically very small”, differentiates the doctor.

Risk of contracting monkeypox may be higher at crowded events where skin-to-skin contact is common. Image: Henrique Augusto

In agglomerations, risk may be greater

The same reasoning is valid for crowded events, such as concerts, clubs and nightclubs, where skin-to-skin contact is greater and people also tend to take off their shirt, for example, exposing different areas of the body. In addition to covering the arms and legs, in these spaces it is also recommended not to share water bottles or cigarettes.

“In addition, we need to remember that these spaces still pose the risk of transmission of covid-19, because the pandemic is not over”, recalls Galliez.

Vertical transmission is possible

According to the WHO, transmission can also occur through the placenta from mother to fetus (which can lead to congenital smallpox) or during close contact during and after birth.

Aerosol particles and contact with animals

On the African continent, where the disease is endemic, there is evidence of infection through bites or ingestion of the meat of some animals, such as rodents. For now, however, this has not been identified anywhere else in the world.

Furthermore, unlike covid-19, whose aerosol transmission is a very significant route of contagion, experts say there is no evidence to suggest that the monkeypox be in the air.

“In the absolute majority of cases, the transmission happens skin to skin, when touching or rubbing the lesions. Or in people who live in the same house”, summarizes Costa.