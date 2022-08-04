What would happen if the Earth stopped rotating?

One of the first things we learn in school about the Earth is that it performs two main movements: translation, which is the process by which the planet circles the Sun, and rotation, which causes it to revolve around the Sun. its own axis, like a top.

Image: Maulor/Creative Commons

Measurements made by the UK’s National Physical Laboratory indicate that this rotational motion is accelerating, meaning the Earth is rotating faster, making days slightly shorter.

Scientists warn that if the rate of speed of Earth’s rotation continues to increase, it may even be necessary to “skip a second” of atomic clocks, a decision that could be critical for Information Technology (IT) systems. According to Meta researchers, this would have drastic repercussions on hardware and software infrastructures that rely on timers or schedulers.

But what if the opposite happened? What if the Earth slowed down so much that it just stopped spinning? What would happen?

One thing, we can guarantee: “simply” is not a good adverb to use when talking about this subject, since the consequences of this hypothetical event would be anything but simple.

This is a recurring theme among space scholars. Everyone has their theories, but they all agree on one point: stopping the Earth’s rotation would be catastrophic for the planet and its inhabitants – that is, all of us.

Marcelo Zurita, president of the Paraiba Association of Astronomy (APA), member of the Brazilian Astronomical Society (SAB) and technical director of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (BRAMON), as well as a columnist for the Digital Lookraises some effects:

Increase in the length of days and nights;

extreme climates;

Change in tides;

Change in winds and sea currents;

Modifications in seismology;

Possible disturbances in the magnetic field;

Great chances of loss of atmosphere.

“This is an extremely complex subject, which requires in-depth studies”, explains Zurita. “What we can say, at first, is that the days and nights would last six months, which would be devastating. This leads to the second topic as it would be extremely hot days and freezing nights.”

Over time, two opposing situations could unfold: the world would become extremely hot on one side and it would enter a glacial season on the other. The first scenario would be a consequence of the fact that the intense evaporation of water from the oceans on the day side (that is, the face lit by the Sun) would increase the greenhouse effect and the global temperature, which could reach exorbitant levels.

The second hypothesis, that half the world could enter a glacial season, would occur due to the accumulation of snow on the night side, forming a layer of ice so thick that it would not melt even when dawn came back on that part.

If the Earth stops spinning, it will have six bright, extremely hot months and another six dark months at glacial temperatures. Image: aleksandarstudio – IstockPhoto

According to the Mundo Educação portal, practically all living beings would be extinct. Perhaps some abyssal species could survive, since these creatures have a life based on chemosynthesis (production of organic matter through the oxidation of mineral substances, without resorting to sunlight).

Abyssal animals are aquatic living beings that live below the euphotic zone of the ocean, in areas known as abyssal zones, usually more than 2 km deep, with very low temperatures and no light.

With the loss of rotational motion, the water of the seas would return to the poles. According to the Brasil Escola website, it works like a spinning bucket of water: if it stops, the water inside will fall. The inertia of water is what keeps it in the Equator region, so, in this hypothetical situation, some oceans would become large deserts, while countries located above the tropics would be almost completely submerged, giving existence to two large oceans to the south and north. of the terrestrial globe.

With the interruption of the Earth’s rotation, the countries of the Northern Hemisphere would be almost completely submerged, giving rise to two great oceans, one at the top and the other at the bottom of the globe. Image: ofc pictures – IstockPhoto

Earthquakes of unimaginable scales

“If the Earth stopped spinning, our molten iron core would stop too. But this rotation of the core works like a dynamo, generating our magnetic field. In other words, if the Earth stops rotating, we lose our magnetic field”, explains Zurita. “Without the magnetic field, we would be without protection from the solar winds and would constantly be hit by it. The radiation would be huge and the gases in our atmosphere would be carried away by these winds, just like on Mars.”

Regarding seismology, tectonic plates – solid blocks that meet on top of the magma and form the lithosphere (the Earth’s outermost rocky layer) – would continue to move and, when colliding against each other, would produce earthquakes of unimaginable scales.

According to Zurita, interference with gravity occurs mainly at the equator, where the centrifugal force reduces the effects of gravity. “Without the rotation, gravity at the equator would be greater and that would force the Earth’s crust down in those regions, which would also trigger earthquakes and seismic accommodation.”

If the braking was sudden, then it would be even more disastrous. The globe would suddenly go from a speed of approximately 1,675 km/h (at a latitude of 45°) to zero. However, all buildings, trees, means of transport and animals, by inertia, would tend to maintain their trajectory with the same speed. Result: everything would come crashing down.

However, contrary to what many may think, no one would float through space, as the speed acquired is not enough to overcome the gravitational attraction. To escape Earth, a body needs to be traveling at approximately 11 km/s.

They look like scenarios from the scariest Hollywood movies, don’t they? Thankfully, it’s all just assumptions based on an impossible situation. Or not?

