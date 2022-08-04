‘When I stayed with him, no one in this country knew’

What nobody knows, nobody gets in the way. The maxim may have been the tactic used by Gabily to live a romance with Neymar in peace. After much speculation in the past, she admitted that she did have a history with the player.
“When I stayed with him, nobody in this country knew, absolutely nobody! Then, later, I became his friend and automatically people saw us communicating, they saw when I went to Paris, when I stayed at his house, but at that time I didn’t I had absolutely nothing with him, it was friendship, so much so that he was with someone else at the time I was there”, she revealed during an interview with the podcast “Vaca Cast”, presented by Evelyn Regly.
In the interview, Gabily also spoke of the difficult times in which she had to juggle her career working as an app driver. She says that she lived in a toxic working relationship with her former manager, in which she says she was harassed and heard things she didn’t want to hear. Faced with the situation, she bought a simple car, in installments, and started working as a driver to earn a living.
“I needed 2,500 reais to live, because it was to pay my rent, buy a basic food basket and pay my cell phone bill. That’s how I lived, because I got this from my ex-manager every month. I worked for months at Uber, I worked all night, I worked from 9 pm to 6 am, or I worked during the day. I drove a lot until a person recognized me and posted a photo ‘guys, look who my uber is today, it’s Gabily, she already has a song with Ludmilla’. Then, the photo ended up with my record company, which found out everything I was going through, they negotiated my fine and continued to give me the same salary I needed to live at the time, and I left Uber,” he said.