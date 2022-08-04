Which capitals have the most expensive rent?

With the high interest rates, many people left the dream of their own home aside, which made the rental market more competitive.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The 5 best credit cards to accumulate points and live unforgettable experiences

With the high interest rates, many people left the dream of their own home aside, which made the real estate rental market more competitive. In addition, with the end of the pandemic, several workers returned to work in person, which took them back to the capitals. Thus, according to the FipeZap+ index, on average, rent has increased by 9.49% since January, almost double the inflation in the period, which was 5.49%.

Rent in capitals

However, in some capitals, the increase was even greater. Thus, in Goiânia, the increase in rent was 19.55%, in Florianópolis, 18.6% and in Salvador, 15.26%.

Although they had these higher readjustments, the price per square meter in these capitals is still lower than in São Paulo, where it is R$ 43.00, and in Rio de Janeiro, for R$ 35.00. Since the value for the lease in the capital of Rio de Janeiro has increased by 10.8% since January.

“The value of rents has been rising since October last year and accelerated this year with the advance of vaccination, the job market responding positively. All of this makes it possible for landlords to pass prices on to tenants. Owners are even more tempted to pass on with the increase in the IPCA”, said Pedro Tenório, economist at DataZap+ for the iG website.

Real estate financing

With interest rates rising from 2% in mid-2021 to 13.25% today, many people who were close to owning their own home had to postpone plans, due to the cost of financing and the risk of default.

C6 Bank launches novelty and will have credit for small entrepreneurs

Thus, the increase in real estate credit occurs together with the increase in the basic interest rate (Selic), which rose from 2% per year in March of last year, to the current 13.25%, with a forecast of ending 2022 on 13, 75%.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com