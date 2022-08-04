Whoever defended Will Smith’s slap should hear his apology – 04/08/2022

This is part of the online version of this Wednesday (03) edition of Mauricio Stycer’s newsletter. In the complete newsletter, only for subscribers, the columnist also makes suggestions for reading for the week. To receive the newsletter and access the full content, click here.

No one else should remember who won the Oscar in 2022, but the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock in the face went down in the history of live television broadcasts and will never be forgotten. It was so shocking that many people thought, at first, that it would have been a combined action between the two. Only a few minutes later, it became clear that the scene was terribly true.

As everyone knows, the actor slapped the comedian in the face, during the American cinema awards party, for having been offended by a joke in bad taste, which alluded to a health problem and the physical appearance of his wife. wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Four months later, a long and painful apology from Smith to Rock finally came out. Some excerpts from what the actor said now at the end of July: “I speak directly to you, Chris. I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here if you’re ready to talk. There’s no part of me that thinks that was the best way to deal with feelings of disrespect or insult”.

In addition to the slap in the face, what shocked me the most at the time was the debate on social media, in Brazil, about the “justice” of the actor’s gesture. Many people justified the aggression, on the grounds that the joke deeply offended Smith and Jada. This defense of physical aggression in response to a joke is truly frightening—another step back in the exercise of living with disagreement.

I wrote at the time that if Smith hadn’t assaulted Rock, the comedian would possibly have been “cancelled” because of the joke. He would never be called to participate in the event again, he would lose sponsors and he would be vehemently condemned on social media.

It was exactly what happened with Leo Lins. The comedian was fired from SBT in early July, after circulating a video with an old joke, made in a show, about a child with hydrocephalus. I understand SBT’s decision as part of the game. But I don’t agree. It wasn’t a joke made during the airing of a program on an open TV station, but in a comedy show. After the wide spread of his horrible joke, Leo Lins said he intends to “keep the highest degree of provocation of some jokes and face the consequences of doing so”. That’s right.

In an interview with UOL, Antonio Tabet, one of the founders of Porta dos Fundos, commented on the situation: “In the case of Leo Lins’ joke, making a joke is just bad taste. will hit. It’s different from homophobia. Of the evils of Brazil, Leo Lins’ joke is down there”. And he added: “Leo Lins’ problem is not talking about hydrocephalus. He can make a joke about hydrocephalus. The joke just needs to be good. I thought it was shit, but he has the right to tell. And SBT has the right to dictate him away”.

The discussion is rich and can have many ramifications. It’s just not possible to think that the author of a bad joke, in bad taste, deserves to be slapped. I hope Will Smith’s apology helps make that clear.

As the actor said, “I have deep remorse and I’m trying to have remorse without being ashamed of myself. I’m human and I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit. I know it was confusing and shocking, but I promise that I am devoted and committed to putting light, love and joy in the world”.

to remember

Lula has a 14-point advantage over Bolsonaro, according to the Estadão poll aggregator Image: TOMAS CUESTA/AFP AND ISAC NóBREGA/PR

Faced with almost a dozen invitations to participate in debates in the first round, the candidacy of former President Lula signaled that it would not be possible to accept and suggested that the communication vehicles organize themselves in the form of a pool to promote a few events.

The common sense provocation was accepted. At the end of the last week, three debates were announced, organized in the suggested way, aimed at contemplating the interests of different communication vehicles. Are they:

28.8 – UOL, Folha, Band and TV Cultura

14.9 – UOL, Folha, G1, Estadão, O Globo and Valor

24.9 – CNN, SBT, Veja, Estadão, Terra and Nova Brasil

Nothing compels Lula or Jair Bolsonaro, who has also not shown interest, to participate. But it will be unfortunate if that happens. Debates are part of the democratic ritual. Although they often do not help much to clarify the voter, they are an important exercise in coexistence between candidates who think differently.

to forget

The pay-TV sector continues to record losses in 2022, but at a slower pace than last year Image: Canaltech

The pay-TV market lost around 800,000 customers in the last 12 months, down 5.7%, according to Anatel data. There are currently around 13.1 million subscribers to pay TV services in the country. At its best performance, in November 2014, the market accumulated 19.7 million subscribers.

As Samuel Possebon analyzes on Tela Viva, the market performance in the first half of 2022 (loss of 330,000 customers) compared to the same period in 2021 (750,000 customers down) shows an improvement or, shall we say, a less critical situation . “In other words, erosion is considerably slower.”

Number of subscribers by operator:

Claro – 5.626 million

Sky – 4.168 million

Hi – 1.87 million

Vivo TV – 1 million

Others – 400 thousand

Total – 13.1 million

The phrase

On Instagram, Ana Maria Braga returned to comment on the episode of racism on her show Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

“It’s my sincere apology. VT got it wrong and this is a mistake that simply cannot be tolerated! Racists will not pass.”

Ana Maria Braga when commenting on a mistake made in “Mais Você”: the display for a few seconds of images of monkeys while she spoke about the case of racism against the children of Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank. She stated that the person responsible was identified and removed from her team.

