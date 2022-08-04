Why did 5G appear on my phone if my city doesn’t have 5G yet?

Since 5G began to be released by operators and more cities receive forecasts for its arrival, such as São Paulo this Thursday (04), some users began to notice the letters “5G” in their network signals, even before the installation.

Some have noticed this for a long time, and perhaps find it strange: despite everything, the speed of your mobile data remains the same. If this is your case, you may be wondering: did the pattern come early? Is the operator deceiving me?

5G is a new range of data transmission with speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G. With it, it will be possible to download a movie in less than 1 minute, for example. Its arrival is anticipated by promising improvements in industry, communications and, of course, personal use.

However, not all 5G is created equal. One of them, already widespread in Brazil, is the 5G DSS, which uses 4G equipment (and frequency bands) to offer faster internet — around 100 Mbps.

Why 5G appeared before

The main operators already offer the 5G DSS modality in several cities since 2020. This connection mode has some improvements – something that varies between 4 to 12 times more speed compared to 4G, depending on the region — but by far not the same advance as the “pure” version.

It is possible that, with the extension of network coverage in the country, other cities will start receiving 5G DSS. However, the connection will not be the same.

what is missing in DSS it’s primarily the low latency of true 5G — that is, the reaction time between data being sent to the network and returning to the device. This is essential, for example, for connected objects, such as self-driving cars, to respond to network commands immediately.

In the schedule for network coverage in the country, operators received the following deadlines: