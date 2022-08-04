Why do Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seem to be low budget, if the Pokémon Company had record profits in 2021?

Here I am again for another Pokemon rant. I’ve said for a while that it’s getting harder and harder to remain a fan of the franchise, and even though Pokémon Legends Arceus was a necessary breath of fresh air, the new trailers and videos for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet revealed yesterday have left me wanting more. me again fearful about the future of the series. I could be here detailing the new Teracrystal forms of Pokémon and how they are just another gimmick that will be completely discarded in the next game (as happened with Mega Evolutions, Z-Moves, and Dynamax), but for me the most serious is the lack of technical quality of the new games. If it was a new game from a small production company to be released in early access on Steam, the quality presented would be acceptable. But no, we’re talking about the franchise that generates the most money in the world, ahead of Marvel, Star Wars, Hello Kitty, and Mickey Mouse. In 2021, the Pokémon Company broke revenue and profit records, with $700 million in gross revenue and $325 million in profit.

Who funds the Pokemon games? Comparison with other open world Nintendo Switch games. Scarlet and Violet seem to be doing slightly better than Legends Arceus, but there’s a lot of room for improvement. Before we go any further, here’s some context: The Pokémon Company is controlled by three identities – Nintendo, Creatures, and GameFreak – each operating a different part of the company. GameFreak handles the development of the main games of the franchise, Nintendo handles the global distribution on its consoles. The Pokémon Company is responsible for handling the marketing and financing of new games. Therefore, when it comes time to allocate budget for the development of a new Pokémon game, it is the Pokémon Company that decides the amount of money. Neither Nintendo nor GameFreak control this aspect, despite each owning a third of the Pokémon Company. I’d like to temporarily turn into a fly to infiltrate meetings and decision-making in new Pokémon games, but since I don’t have that skill, I can only speculate why Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seem to be low-budget games, despite of belonging to the franchise that generates the most money on the face of the Earth.

Potential reasons why Pokémon Scarlet and Violet look like GameFreak refuses to modernize its development tools or doesn’t know how to do better;

The Pokémon Company is breaking record profits, so it sees no reason to invest in technical improvement;

Pokémon fans have a history of being undemanding, so it doesn’t make sense to increase the quality;

Nintendo Switch hardware can’t do more; The last point could make sense, if there were no games that bring it down. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the launch game for Nintendo Switch and has the best visual and technical quality of any Pokémon game released for the handheld. From a purely capitalist point of view, investing heavily in the technical quality of future Pokémon games doesn’t make sense. If in the current state the games are selling like hot buns on a cold winter morning, the potential return on investment is low because sales are already at historic peaks. Scarlet and Violet’s sets are quite sacked, as seen in the latest trailer.