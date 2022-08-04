Will be paid when; when will it be paid; Will it be paid in 2022? See PIS Calendar base year 2021

Many workers are looking for more information about the PIS base year 2021. The salary bonus refers to those who worked in the year in question.

However, to date, PIS base year 2021 not yet released officially to the beneficiaries.

The forecast is that, later this year, workers will have access to the allowance.

See in the article when will you receive PIS base year 2021, as well as the PIS Calendar.

PIS

O PIS is the salary allowance paid to private sector workers who acted as a Legal Entity (PJ).

Payment is made annually through the Federal Savings Bank.

PASEP

PASEP is also an allowance, but this time for public workers, made available by Banco do Brasil annually.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

The PIS base year 2021 should have been paid still in 2022, but suffered from delays due to the covid-19 pandemic.

To date, the Federal Government did not release the allowance to workers.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Because it has not yet been released, some information on who is entitled to PIS base year 2021 was also not disclosed.

It is expected that the rules are similar to previous years.

To receive PIS base year 2021, you must:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021

In order to know the PIS payment dates for base year 2021, the Federal Government needs to meet as Codefat to define when the allowance will be released.

The expectation is that the benefit will be available in the second half of 2022. The transfer, in turn, should take place in the last quarter of this year.

The PIS base year 2021 does not yet have a date to be released, but the payment schedule will be released based on the number of the Social Identification Number of the worker.