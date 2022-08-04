Willian undergoes treatment, and Corinthians waits for half in the return against Flamengo | Corinthians

Lacking in Corinthians’ 2-0 defeat to Flamengo, last Tuesday, for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, midfielder Willian undergoes intensive treatment to be able to be on the field in the return match, next time. Tuesday, at Maracanã.

The shirt 10 complained of pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh on Saturday, when he played for 34 minutes against Botafogo. Assessed by doctors, Willian was diagnosed with tendonitis at the site and began to be medicated with anti-inflammatory drugs and to undergo physiotherapy sessions.

The club adopts a stance of not commenting on the cases of injuries publicly, but internally it shows confidence in having shirt 10 in the Maracanã duel. The presence of Willian in the game against Avaí, Saturday, for the Brasileirão, is unlikely, but it is not ruled out yet.

See too:

+ Corinthians only managed to become a knockout once in Libertadores

+ “Reality shock”, says Vítor Pereira; see coach interview

1 of 2 Willian missed Corinthians against Flamengo, on Tuesday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Willian missed Corinthians against Flamengo, on Tuesday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

As the game against Flamengo is decisive, Willian can be related even if he has pain, as long as they are less than currently and that he can live with them throughout the match, something that would not have been possible last Tuesday.

The absence in the first duel against Flamengo generated disappointment in Willian and people around him. The midfielder had already been out of the duel against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, in the round of 16 of the Libertadores, due to a shoulder injury.

Since returning to Timão last year, Willian has played 44 games and scored one goal.

Another midfielder who should and will return to the team in the match at Maracanã is Renato Augusto, who has already recovered from an injury to the soleus muscle (in the back of the leg, between the knee and the heel) and has not played since June 19, when he faced the Goiás, for the Brasileirão.

Corinthians takes two goals from Flamengo and gets complicated in Libertadores

The number 8’s situation is more encouraging, since Renato Augusto has no more pain, is training on the field and now needs to regain game rhythm.

Against Flamengo, Corinthians also did not have left-back Bruno Melo, due to a virus, and reserve goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, diagnosed with Covid-19.

To advance to the Libertadores semifinal, Timão needs to win by three goals difference. Or two goals to take the decision to penalties.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!